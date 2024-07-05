KID’S PLAY: EVERY DAY OF JULY 12-14 NASCAR TRIPLEHEADER WEEKEND FREE FOR CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER

Kids 12 and under can experience for free any of the three days, including The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA Cup Series race on Sunday, July 14.

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Day on Saturday, July 13, will offer additional fun and activities for children of all ages in Chalet Village.

LONG POND, Pa. (July 3, 2024) – School is out for the summer and Pocono Raceway is providing an affordable and exciting option for family fun.

Pocono Raceway, situated in the heart of the Pocono Mountains resort region, is admitting children 12 and under free to any of the three days of its July 12-14 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. The “Kids First” initiative also includes the weekend’s featured event, The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISIT PA Cup Series race on Sunday, July 14.

For the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 race on Friday, July 12, and Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 13, an adult ticket holder can bring as many 12-and-under kids for absolutely free. Children will not require a ticket for gate admission and will receive free admission to the 100 and 200 levels of the grandstand. The admission also includes the free Fan Fair with its carnival-style theme and rides.

For adults purchasing a 100 or 200 level for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, they can include up to four free kids’ tickets per transaction. All seating is reserved for the Cup Series race so each child will receive a reserved ticket. Click HERE for more information and FAQs on Pocono Raceway’s programs and initiatives for children.

Those interested in taking children to the event may want to consider Saturday as an enticing option with it being Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Day.

In addition to the Xfinity Series race and Cup Series practice and qualifying on track, Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital will play host to Kids Day from 9 a.m. – Noon in Chalet Village.

There will be a wide variety of entertainment for kids 12 and under including face painting (provided by Danielle Dunbar), strolling performer (Aardvark Entertainment), bounce house (All About Fun), bubble vendor (Eazy Bubbles), photo booth (Sandi K Photos) and a DJ (Slammin Jamz).

Several displays and activities also will be on hand including the Clymer Library; Crayola Experience; Kids Peace Foster Care; Lehigh Valley Health Network; Monroe County Habitat For Humanity; Monroe County Children & Youth; Pocono Services for Families and Children; Special Recreation Services, Inc.; Safe Monroe; S.A.F.E Inc (Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere); and Scranton School for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children.

The kids also will have access to a free special event that day with all four of the Cup Series drivers from Stewart-Haas Racing. Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry, Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson will take part in a Q&A session on the Fan Fair stage at 9:30 a.m. The Q&A will be followed by an autograph session with all four drivers on the same stage beginning at 10 a.m. (Note-wristbands are required for the autograph session and available at the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.).

Pocono Raceway is home to two playgrounds for kids to enjoy plenty of fun away from the on-track activity. Tricky’s Kit Kamp, near Gate 8 behind the grandstands, is built for younger fans to play while the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Infield Inclusive Playground is designed for children of all ages and abilities to learn, grow and play together. The nearly 5,000-square-foot playground is one of the top 100 inclusive playgrounds in the country.

Pocono Raceway also partnered with KultureCity to make the venue a sensory-inclusive motorsports facility. If needed, guests can access sensory bags, which include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, two sensory rooms, and the inclusive playground to maximize their visit.

For a complete list of driver appearances and activities in the Fan Fair, please visit Poconoraceway.com/eventguide.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of non-motorsports entertainment, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.