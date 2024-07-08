Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Grant Park 165

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 35th for the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Race.

Starting on slick tires, Hemric made it up to 24th, after completing nine laps. He pitted on lap 17 for wet-weather tires, but the first caution of the day came out just before he committed, closing pit road. Hemric rejoined the field and pitted under caution, before the opening stage ended under caution. Hemric finished 25th.

Hemric pitted for four wet-weather tires during the stage break, before restarting 27th. A wreck on the restart brought the caution back out, with Hemric acquiring minimal nose damage. The race was then red flagged due to weather. When the race resumed on lap 29, Hemric sat 22nd. The next caution came out on lap 35, as Hemric had worked his way to 20th. Restarting 19th with eight laps remaining in the stage, Hemric fell multiple spots but stayed out until the end of the stage, while most pitted. Hemric finished seventh in the second stage, earning stage points.

During the stage break, crew chief Trent Owens made the call to gamble and stay out, as the countdown for the race wound down. Hemric started the final stage in seventh. The fifth caution of the day came out on lap 50, as Hemric sat eighth. Told to conserve fuel under caution, he stayed out, before restarting eighth on lap 54. As the countdown continued, Hemric went on to finish 12th, after 58 laps complete.

“What a challenge. Incredible strategy once again by my crew chief, Trent Owens, to continue to run on rain tires. If the race ended about two laps earlier, we would have had a solid top 10, but we finally fell back to a couple guys with new tires. All in all, we maximized our day, and I appreciate the fight from our Kaulig Racing team.” – Daniel Hemric

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 13 Benesch Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 37th for the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Race.

After several cars were sent to the rear at the start of the race, Allmendinger was 26th on the first lap green. The No. 13 continued to move through the field, reporting he needed more lateral grip. By the stage end, Allmendinger was in 16th place. Under the stage break, the team came to pit road for wet weather tires.

The race restarted for the second stage, and the caution came out on lap 26. The field was brought to pit road for weather, and the red flag was displayed. After the red flag was lifted, Allmendinger restarted in 11th on lap 29 and had taken over 10th on the first lap green. By lap 41, Allmendinger was in sixth place and came to pit road for four slick tires with two laps remaining in the stage. Allmendinger finished the second stage in 19th.

The No. 13 restarted at the tail end of the longest line on lap 48 after receiving a penalty for pitting when pit road was closed at the end of the second stage. On lap 50, while trying to make it through the field, Allmendinger hit the tire barrier in turn 12, which ultimately ended the day for the No. 13. Allmendinger finished in 38th.

“Proud we had a chance at a really good day. We made a lot of gains from practice and qualifying, but unfortunately, the penalty ended our day.” – AJ Allmendinger

SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 16 Wendy’s Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen qualified fifth for the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Race.

Moments from the start of the 75 lap event, inclement weather came through for a short period of time, giving the field the decision to start the event on wet weather tires or stay on slick tires. The No. 16 team chose to start on slick tires. Van Gisbergen took his first lead of the race on lap 12 and secured the stage one win under caution.

During the stage break caution, the No. 16 Wendy’s Team opted to pit for fuel and wet-weather tires. Van Gisbergen took the green flag fifth to start stage two. On lap 25, Van Gisbergen was involved in an incident, ending his race, relegating him to a 40th-place finish.

“I’m disappointed. We had a really amazing Wendy’s Chevy today. Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing, they gave us a great car. We were able to lead and I felt like I was driving well with it, so yeah, it’s a shame to be out so early. It’s a shame we couldn’t have a proper crack at it at the end.” – Shane van Gisbergen

