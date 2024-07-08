Stewart-Haas Racing: Grant Park 165 from Chicago

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Grant Park 165

Date: July 7, 2024

Event: Grant Park 165 (Round 20 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Chicago Street Course (2.2-mile, 12-turn street circuit)

Format: 75 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/25 laps/30 laps)

Note: Race called 17 laps short of its scheduled 75-lap distance due to darkness.

Race Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Joey Hand of RFK Racing (Ford)

SHR Finish:

● Noah Gragson (Started 28th, Finished 14th / Running, completed 58 of 58 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 22nd, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 58 of 58 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 29th, Finished 34th / Running, completed 58 of 58 laps)

● Josh Berry (Started 36th, Finished 36th / Running, completed 57 of 58 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (16th with 433 points, 238 out of first)

● Josh Berry (21st with 369 points, 302 out of first)

● Noah Gragson (23rd with 353 points, 318 out of first)

● Ryan Preece (26th with 311 points, 360 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Gragson earned his 10th top-15 of the season and his first top-15 in two career NASCAR Cup Series starts on the Chicago Street Course.

● Gragson’s 14th-place result bettered his previous best finish on the Chicago Street Course – 25th, earned in last year’s inaugural event.

● Gragson finished sixth in Stage 2 to earn five bonus points.

● Briscoe finished fourth in Stage 1 to earn seven bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Alex Bowman won the Grant Park 165 to score his eighth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first on the streets of Chicago. His margin of victory over second-place Tyler Reddick was 2.863 seconds.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 19 laps.

● Thirty-four of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Kyle Larson remains the championship leader after Chicago with an 11-point advantage over second-place Chase Elliott.

Sound Bites:

“Definitely a wild one, but thankful to the guys at Stewart-Haas for the opportunity. I was just trying not to wreck myself out there and keep the car in one piece. You can take yourself out pretty easily. Definitely grateful. We’ll go on to next week and try again.” – Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 10 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“In the dry there at the beginning of the race, we were able to go from 22nd to fourth, and I thought I was in a really good position, honestly, to be there in the hunt. Then the rain came and I just kept locking up tires and hitting stuff.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“We got wrecked and then the race was over.” – Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“We knew today was going to be tough and it lived up to that expectation. Under normal circumstances, that was going to be a challenge, but then the rain tires getting mixed in and the rain delays on top of that, it was just a hard day. But we learned a lot as a team and I continued to sharpen my race craft on road courses. Obviously I’m not happy with the result, but we’ll stay focused and come back next week with a clean slate.” – Josh Berry, driver of the No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VisitPA.com on Sunday, July 14 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.