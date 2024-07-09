No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Team Seeking More Sprint Race Success Heading to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (July 9, 2024) – The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team will head north to tackle Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the Chevrolet Grand Prix as the team looks to continue their momentum in the sprint portion of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli will take on the first and only international race on the calendar with the event representing Marcelli’s home race. The duo of Formal and Marcelli have seen success across the sprint races with two top-six GTD finishes and a class pole position from the streets of Long Beach and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“I’m excited to see Kyle and Danny will be waving the flag for WTRAndretti and DEX Imaging at this weekend’s sprint race,” said Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, WTRAndretti. “The team will have a lot of focus on them, especially with it only being GTD at this event. I have a lot of faith in this team and both drivers. I’m looking forward to seeing how they do, and we should at least get a podium.”

The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team will have its first laps on track on Friday, July 12 at 1:45 p.m. ET for practice, with qualifying following on Saturday, July 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET for the 15-minute session. The Chevrolet Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will begin on Sunday, July 14 at 11:05 a.m. ET, with coverage of the two-hour and 40-minute sprint event on USA Network and Peacock.

No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

Kyle Marcelli: “CTMP is a circuit like none other. It’s the highest average speed race track that we visit on the schedule. To be fast requires confidence in your race car, and high commitment at corner entry. The race itself is fast paced and takes a tremendous amount of mental strength and focus, there is no rest. The Lamborghini has proven to be good in the high-speed corners and for that reason it should suit the circuit nicely. Our race ability has proven to be our biggest challenge, so a good qualifying and green flag race is what we need for a good finish result.”

Danny Formal: “I’m super excited to get back to the sprint format in Mosport, I haven’t been there since 2021 where I participated in the LMP3 challenge. It’s a very high risk, high reward race track. Very high speed with only one slow corner in the whole place – I think it would be second gear corner, the rest is third, fourth, fifth and six gear, so super excited to get back there. Super grateful to be part of this program of WTRAndretti and the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team. Happy to go to my teammate’s home in Canada. This track is close to Toronto and that’s where Kyle is from, so excited to see all his family and all his fans. Hopefully we can give them a good show and we can put the car on the podium as a team deserves it. They’ve been working extra time, and they truly deserve it. Excited to get going on second half of the season. The only way is up.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Lamborghini Squadra Corse, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.