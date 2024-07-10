Michael McDowell and the No. 34 GUNK Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 10, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to the beautiful Pocono Mountains in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Pocono Raceway.

Coming off of a 5th place finish at the Chicago Street Race, McDowell and company look to carry the momentum to The Tricky Triangle in search of a win to lock themselves into the 2024 playoff field. Along with the momentum, McDowell will carry a new look to his No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, debuting a new Gunk scheme.

For more than 60 years of American heritage, Gunk has taken on the grease and grime of the garage to earn the trust of trade professionals, weekend wrenchers, and auto enthusiasts alike. Gunk’s formulas evolve as vehicles do, and their product portfolio grows as their customers’ needs change. Gunk is dedicated to developing performance-driven products and innovative solutions that help their customers take on the toughest cleaning challenges.

McDowell is no stranger to the 2.5-mile triangle oval, he has two Top-10s including his best-career finish sixth in 2022.

The Cup Series will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying a 12:00 p.m. ET and Sunday’s 400-mile race will be at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both days will be televised on USA Network and fans can also listen to the action on SiriusXM Channel 90 and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 GUNK Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Through the first months of our summer stretch we have continued to perform well. We have put together results that we know we are capable of. With that, comes the next step of getting that win. I think we have more confidence at Pocono because of our recent runs. It’s also a good weekend for us with having GUNK on our Ford Mustang, the car looks great and can’t wait to get it out on track.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“The win we need is feeling closer and closer. Hopefully, we can take the Top-5 at Chicago and turn it into a few spots better this week. Michael has had several good runs at Pocono over the years and its usually an interesting strategy race. We should be able to bring a fast car and use some strategy to put us in contention.”

