TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Pocono Raceway

Returning from an idle weekend, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) will rejoin the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Pocono Raceway for the sport’s 10th tripleheader weekend of the 2024 season. One of the most unique venues on the NASCAR circuit, the 2.5-mile, three-turn track lying within the Pocono Mountains has over 50 years of experience hosting NASCAR’s premier series, with Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com marking the series’ 91st appearance at the track. The NCTS will kick-off the “Tricky Triangle” tripleheader on Friday, July 12, with the CRC Brakleen 175, followed by the NXS in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 13.



Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway:

In the NASCAR Cup Series’ 90-race history at Pocono Raceway, Chevrolet leads the series with 34 all-time victories – a double-digit advantage over the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with 24 victories. In over 50 years of competition at Pocono Raceway, 40 different drivers have earned a victory at the “Tricky Triangle” in NASCAR’s top division, with Benny Parsons becoming the first driver to win under the Chevrolet banner at the track in July 1977. With six career NCS victories to his name, NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon continues to share the top position of Pocono’s all-time wins list with Toyota’s Denny Hamlin. Among the drivers entered in Sunday’s event are 10 past Pocono winners, including Chevrolet’s two most recent winners at the track with Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott (2022) and Alex Bowman (2021). Team Chevy’s Kyle Busch has also found success at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania venue – sitting second among the series’ active drivers with four victories at the track (2021, 2019, 2018, 2017).

BOWTIE BACK TO DEFEND IN THE TRUCK, XFINITY SERIES

Chevrolet will make its return to Pocono Raceway as the track’s defending winners in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. One year ago, Team Chevy’s Kyle Busch took Kyle Busch Motorsports on a monumental trip to victory lane at Pocono Raceway – collecting the organization’s 100th, and ultimately final, triumph in the NCTS. In the same afternoon, Busch’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Hill, also tallied a win in the NXS to give the Bowtie brand a sweep of the victories across the two series.

On top of being the most recent winning manufacturer in the NCTS and NXS at Pocono Raceway, Chevrolet also scored the inaugural race win at the “Tricky Triangle” in both series with victories courtesy of Elliott Sadler in the NCTS (July 2010) and Kyle Larson in the NXS (June 2016). Heading into the weekend, Chevrolet stands at six all-time NCTS wins and three all-time NXS wins at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania venue. If Chevrolet successfully defends its race-winning title in both series this weekend, the Bowtie brand would tie the manufacturer-leading wins record at Pocono Raceway in each division.

HENDRICK TOPS “TRICKY TRIANGLE”

Among the 26 different organizations that have won in NASCAR’s top division at Pocono Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports leads the way with 19 wins – all recorded in partnership with Chevrolet. There have been nine different drivers that have contributed to the organization’s series-leading feat at the “Tricky Triangle”, with Jeff Gordon sitting at a series-best six victories. Hendrick Motorsports’ two most recent trips to victory lane at the track have come with a pair of its current active drivers including Chase Elliott, who picked up the victory in the debut season of the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 (2022). Alex Bowman also contributed to the organization’s winning record with a victory during the 2021 season.

PACING IN THE PLAYOFF PICTURE

In just the series’ second-ever street course event, Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Camaro ZL1 team snapped an 80 race winless streak by taking the checkered flag at the Chicago Street Course. Of the now 12 different winners in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, Bowman is the fifth Team Chevy driver to earn a victory, with the 31-year-old Arizona native giving the Bowtie brand the most playoff berths, to-date, among its manufacturer competitors.

With Bowman’s victory, all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have now clinched a position in the series’ 16-driver playoff field to compete for the championship title. This also marks the sixth season that all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won races in the same year, with the organization also accomplishing the feat in 2003, 2006, 2007, 2012 and 2021.

SVG SCORES SERIES-LEADING TRIUMPH

Returning to the hallowed grounds of his history-making NASCAR Cup Series win, Shane van Gisbergen’s first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Chicago Street Course ended in similar fashion – by taking his No. 97 Kaulig Racing Camaro SS to victory lane. The victory came after yet another stout performance by the 35-year-old New Zealander, with van Gisbergen earning the pole and a stage win en route to the victory. Despite competing in his rookie campaign, the victory marks van Gisbergen’s third victory this season – making him the series’ winningest driver heading into the Pocono race weekend.

“TRICKY TRIANGLE” MARKS THREE-TO-GO FOR THE NCTS

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ most recent event at Nashville Superspeedway saw McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes post a perfect performance in his No. 19 Silverado RST – leading every lap of the event en route to his third victory of the 2024 season. The dominant execution by the 23-year-old New York native marked the first time in 12 years that a driver led every lap of a single event in the series. Adding yet another victory to his resume, Eckes continues to build his points lead with the Team Chevy driver sitting at a 40-point advantage over second-place Corey Heim with three races remaining in the series’ regular season.

Among the four drivers that have already solidified a playoff berth by virtue of a win, three come from the Chevrolet camp, including McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes (three wins), Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez (two wins) and Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth (one win). Of the six positions that remain up for grabs in the series’ 10-driver playoff field, Team Chevy’s Tyler Ankrum and Grant Efinger will enter the Pocono race weekend above the cutline, with Ankrum in the sixth position (+47) and Enfinger in the ninth position (+33).

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field in the tripleheader race weekend at Pocono Raceway. The Silverado RST will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Friday’s CRC Brakleen 175; the Camaro SS will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s Explore The Pocono Mountains 225; and the Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com.

· With 52 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has a winning percentage of 55.8% with 29 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – nine wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 11 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – nine wins).

· NASCAR Cup Series victories by active Chevrolet drivers at Pocono Raceway:

Kyle Busch – four wins (2021, 2019, 2018, 2017)

Chase Elliott – one win (2022)

Alex Bowman – one win (2021)

· In 90 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Pocono Raceway, Chevrolet has recorded 34 victories and 35 poles – both of which are series-leading records.

· In nine tripleheader weekends this season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to earn a weekend sweep – accomplishing the feat three times (Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway).

· In 92 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 46 victories – a winning percentage of 50%.

· With his victory at Sonoma Raceway, Kyle Larson is the second driver to hit a double-digit win record in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era with 10 triumphs. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, leads the series’ all-time win record in the Next Gen era with 11 victories.

· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 860 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 725

Toyota: 716 (-9)

Ford: 696 (-29)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 677

Toyota: 641 (-36)

Ford: 564 (-113)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 498

Toyota: 459 (-39)

Ford: 414 (-84)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Busch Light Peach Camaro ZL1

What is difficult about racing at Pocono?

“Pocono is a challenging track because all three turns are different and you have to figure out which turn you’re going to sacrifice some handling in to make up for it at another turn. We’ve had some good runs there the last couple of races and I’m confident we’ll have good Busch Light Peach Chevy this weekend and get a solid result.”

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Parity in Paris Camaro ZL1

What are your thoughts heading to Pocono in the final push before the break?

“Pocono is one of the most unique tracks in the world and a great weekend on the schedule. We’ve had some good runs there in past years, but our results haven’t matched our speed the last few trips. We will change that this weekend. The next two weeks are very similar in character, so we’ll also use this weekend as an opportunity to tune in our Brickyard package.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Zone Camaro ZL1

Which end of the racetrack in Pocono is most critical for a good lap?

“Pocono has three very distinct corners and you need to be fast in each one in order to have a fast race car and to have a good day. I would say the biggest compromise between turns is between Turn 1 and Turn 3.”

Last year at Pocono the track had a huge crowd. Do you think that’s because the facility has just one race a year?

“I was pleasantly surprised to see such a good crowd at Pocono last year. I do believe it has to do with us only going there once a year. When we go to some of these tracks twice a year, fans will decide which one they want to go to Instead of just knowing that they only have one chance to go so they better get their tickets as soon as they can.”

There’s a lot of shifting at Pocono. Would you be in favor of NASCAR making a rules change to limit that or is that something that you enjoy?

“I think at Pocono, since the track is so big and with the three corners being as different as they are, it needs shifting. I think shifting at Pocono is an okay thing. What I don’t agree with is when we have to shift when we go to a short track.”

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

“Pocono can be rewarding with good fuel strategies and good straightaway speed. The key is getting off turn three and ride quality over the bumps in track. I feel like we are better on this aero-package than the short-track package, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going that we’ve had the last couple weeks.”

Zane Smith, No. 71 Focused Health Camaro ZL1

Back-to-back solid weekends for you and your team. Can you say that the momentum is building.

“I think the momentum is building. We have been competing up front the last two weeks, even leading a few laps last weekend in Chicago. It’s crazy how much cleaner the air is up front. My No. 71 Spire Motorsports team has been working hard every day in the shop and at the track, so it feels good to be able to show what we are capable of. Chicago was a super cool event but I’m looking forward to this weekend. I’ve never raced the cup car at Pocono but have had some success in the truck series there. It definitely fits its nickname, it’s a tricky track.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Delaware Life Camaro ZL1

You’ve performed well at Pocono in Truck Series competition, but it’s your first time at the track in a Cup car. How confident are you feeling heading into this weekend’s race given your previous experience at Pocono?

“Pocono is a very difficult racetrack. I’ve put in a lot of extra time with the team and will be getting in last minute simulator time right up until I fly out. It’s nice because we have similar set ups for Indianapolis, so the goal the next two weeks is to run really well. We can go into Pocono this weekend with a mindset to do well, but to also learn a lot for the following week.”

In the five races leading up to Chicago, you averaged a 14th-place finishing position. Racing is a momentum sport, and with the Olympic break coming up in a couple weeks, how do you look to ride that wave of momentum into the break?

“We’ve also had the opportunity to finish in the top-10 in the last two weeks. From getting caught behind someone running out of gas, to getting caught in the middle of an incident with nowhere to go, the results do not show how fast these cars are right now. My team is doing everything right, and I am excited for luck to finally go our way, show how well we’re running and how fast these cars are.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1

What are your thoughts with six races left in the regular season?

“We are improving each week. We were very fast at Chicago. We got blocked there when Bubba (Wallace) and (Alex) Bowman got together and took us out of the top 10. My team rebounded really well. We made a great call to switch to dry tires and passed a lot of cars. We are learning a lot each week. We will be ready for the playoffs.”

What do you think of Pocono Raceway?

“It was cool to get the pole there in 2018 and then we finished second in the race that weekend. At Pocono, it always helps to have a good starting spot. Pocono is a track where you can’t make mistakes on the track, and you can’t have mistakes on pit road. Everyone has to do their part to execute perfectly.”

What do you feel is most important to be successful at Pocono?

“Track position is extremely important every weekend, but it’s especially important at Pocono. If you make a mistake, it takes so much longer and is so much harder to recover from. It’s a tough place for sure.”

Connor Mosack, No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Silverado RST

All three corners at Pocono are modeled differently and require a different approach. How much do you rely on your road racing background to tackle the track?

“Pocono has similarities to a road course in the sense that all three corners are very different. How you look at the optimal way to go through each corner is similar to how you would look at values on a road course. But the track definitely races more like a normal oval when you look at momentum and dirty air.”

You were having a great day in the Xfinity Series race last year before a mechanical problem knocked you out. Are you eager to get back to Pocono and build on your success?

“The Xfinity race was going well for us last year before the rotor issue. I certainly learned a lot about how to keep my momentum going in traffic and completing passes. The speed was definitely there, so I’m excited to go back in a fast truck with Spire this year and build on that momentum.”

Bayley Currey, No. 41 DQS Silverado RST

You made your first start for the team here five years ago. What do you remember about that experience compared to how it is today?

“It’s been really cool seeing this whole group grow together, honestly. I remember where the team was before my first start for them in 2019, starting in the shop where they were at with only two trucks. Now, we’re in a way bigger shop and have three full-time trucks. There’s a lot of stuff that we do in-house where it wasn’t like that when I first got here. It’s been great to see all the progression that Al (Niece) and Cody (Efaw) have made over those five years, and I’m excited to go back to Pocono this week with that group.”

Matt Mills, No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Silverado RST

This is one of the shortest races all year in terms of laps, so does that raise your intensity level?

“Yeah, I’ve never really been able to run a truck here before, but it’s all going to be about track position. The straightaways are so long and the trucks punch such a big hole in the air, so that’s going to be tough to learn and figure out how to time your runs and keep momentum. It’s another good track for us at Niece Motorsports, so I’m going to go there with a good mindset to learn as much as I can from my guys.”

Ross Chastain, No. 45 Mar-Del Watermelon Association Silverado RST

With there being only two starts left in the Truck Series for you, how bad do you want to go back to victory lane before your season ends?

“Everyone on the crew wants to make it back to victory lane, but I think for us on the No. 45 team, the most important thing we need to do is execute in both of these races to get as many points as we can. We all love winning, but for me, what would feel just as good would be to keep Al (Niece) in the fight for the owner’s championship. I’m not able to run any truck races during the Playoffs, so my goal is to help with some good runs before I pass the baton off to Kaden (Honeycutt) and Connor (Mosack) as they finish out the year.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Silverado RST

Pocono is a much different racetrack than anything else on the schedule. What technique and experience at other tracks can you utilize to prepare?

“Pocono is a very unique racetrack in its own right. Turn One is a traditional corner at a majority of the racetracks we go to. Turn Two isn’t really applicable to anything we go to in terms of its character and its angle. Turn Three is super similar to Milwaukee, where I’ve run at a few times between ARCA and the truck race last year. You just have to do your due diligence in preparation before getting to the race track.”

Last time out, you earned a much-needed top-five at Nashville. How do you look to build on that with three races remaining before the playoffs?

“I’m trying to get my mind right and get into it mentally with the playoffs right around the corner. I’m really excited for the last few months of the season and to have a chance to compete for the big trophy come November. With that said, I prepare one race at a time. For right now, all focus is on Pocono. The momentum is there, and I hope we can parlay the successes from Nashville into this weekend and end of the regular season as a whole. Fourth in the regular season standings is still within reach and I think we have the speed to make it happen.”

Chase Purdy, No. 77 Bama Buggies Silverado RST

How are you feeling heading to Pocono, a track in which you have ran well in the past.

“I feel confident for this weekend! This place is always one of my favorites to go to. I’m looking forward to this one and I think we have the opportunity for a great run.”﻿



