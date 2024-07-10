Noah Gragson Joins Front Row Motorsports Beginning in 2025

Gragson to Continue NASCAR Cup Series Growth with Ford Performance Organization

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 10, 2024) – Securing its second driver for 2025, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has signed Noah Gragson to a multi-year agreement to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series. The announcement was made today at NASCAR Studios in Concord, N.C.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native rose to fame in NASCAR after winning twice in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and 13 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He finished second in the Xfinity Series championship in 2022.

Gragson, 25, is currently in his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series and has 59 starts in the premier division. He has seven top-10 and two top-five finishes, most coming this season once joining Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Performance.

FRM believes Gragson’s recent performances are only signs to come.

“We feel that this is a great opportunity and the perfect time to bring Noah to our organization,” said Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports. “He has just the right amount of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series to breakout and become a winner for years to come. This season, Noah has started to get the finishes, and race consistently up front, which was expected from him.

“Joining our team, staying with Ford Performance, and welcoming him to our partners, we are only going to accelerate his opportunity to win races and compete in the playoffs. This is the driver that we want to help get us more wins.”

Gragson is happy to announce his future today with FRM.

“I think a lot of people have seen the growth of Front Row Motorsports over the past several seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Gragson. “This team, with Ford Performance, has shown it is capable of winning and wants to win more. Meeting Bob (Jenkins) and Jerry (Freeze), there is a determination and plan to continue to grow and compete against the absolute best. There is a strong commitment on their part, and I am ready to give it my best next season.

“Until that time, I want to say that I’m staying focused on the task at hand at Stewart-Haas Racing to finish the season with intentions of racing for wins with them.”

FRM will announce a crew chief, the car number, and partners for Gragson later this season.

Gragson joins Todd Gilliland in the FRM NASCAR Cup Series stable for next season. FRM will announce its third and final NASCAR Cup Series driver for 2025 and beyond at a later time.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.