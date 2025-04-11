The Intersection of Fast Cars and OOH Advertising: 3 Creative Campaigns and Strategies

You know how some things just belong together? Like vintage benches at a racing track — a little unexpected, but somehow they fit. That’s the vibe you get when fast cars and out-of-home (OOH) advertising meet. Both are about grabbing attention in a flash. Whether it’s the speed of the car or the instant impact of a billboard, it’s all about creating a moment you can’t ignore.

Let’s break it down using real life examples.

Why Out of Home (OOH) Advertising and Fast Cars are an Awesome Match

When you want to sell speed, you can’t just talk about it—you have to make people feel it. OOH advertising means you’re catching people on the move: drivers, commuters, pedestrians. That’s the same energy fast car brands are trying to tap into. Huge highway billboards, digital screens in city centers, even wraps on buses all become part of the thrill.

The thing is, fast cars aren’t just about going from zero to sixty. They’re about emotion: freedom, adrenaline, luxury. OOH lets brands project that emotion into the real world, where people aren’t expecting it but totally appreciate it. It’s a shortcut straight to the gut—and when you’re talking about sports cars or luxury SUVs, that gut reaction means everything.

Creative Campaigns That Nailed It

Of course, some brands have nailed this strategy. Notably:

In Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Umhlanga, Audi launched a series of innovative 3D anamorphic billboards, showcasing the Audi grandsphere concept vehicle. These billboards aimed to captivate audiences with optical motion graphics and visual animations, creating a fascinating experience for viewers.

Porsche created a pop-up brand experience center at Leeds’ Victoria Gate shopping center, allowing visitors to engage with the brand and its vehicles in a unique environment. This initiative was part of a series of ten planned pop-ups across the UK.

Jaguar launched an innovative OOH campaign at Heathrow Airport in 2016 to promote the global debut of its first high-performance SUV, the F-PACE. They installed a 7m x 2.1m lenticular display in Terminal 5’s departure lounge, showcasing life-size images of the F-PACE.

How Brands Can Steer into the Fast Lane

If you’re thinking of combining fast cars and OOH, you want to be bold and a little clever. Use motion whenever you can—dynamic screens, changing visuals, or even live events. Play with location too: airports, busy city roads, and even unexpected places like shopping malls or parks can work if you bring enough energy.

And don’t forget the emotional hook. Fast cars are a dream purchase for most people. OOH needs to make that dream feel just a little bit closer. Whether it’s the rush of speed, the sleek design, or just the promise of freedom, a great OOH campaign doesn’t just show the car—it lets you feel it.