Thad Moffitt Ready for Pocono with Debut of New Partner

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 10, 2024) — Thad Moffitt will be back on track this weekend with Young’s Motorsports in the familiar No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

Debuting for the first time this season as a primary partner with Moffitt will be Pennsylvania-based Joe Jurgielewicz and Son, Ltd. (JJS), America’s Tastiest Duck. JJS is one of the largest providers of Pekin duck to the restaurant industry across the nation and in select international markets.

﻿Leading chefs prefer JJS’ duck for its perfectly balanced meat-to-fat ratio, providing the signature succulent flavor of the famous JJS Tasty Duck. The family also offers its farm-fresh duck to home cooks of all levels shipped directly through TastyDuck.com.

Moffit, who is moving over to Young’s Motorsports with his partners beginning this weekend, is proud to support an American brand with local roots.

“It’s amazing to think what Joe Jurgielewicz and Son has done with their brand,” said Moffitt.

“From their farm in Pennsylvania, they are serving their ducks in restaurants from Asia, Mexico and right here in the United States. Once we partnered with them this season, we knew they were determined to tell their story to NASCAR fans. That is what we have been doing, and we will now do it in a big way.

“This is why I am proud to be carrying their brand this weekend at Pocono with Young’s Motorsports. This is their home state, and we want to show them a fun time.”

Fans can learn about the family history, delicious recipes and the latest news by visiting tastyduck.com. They are eager to share their story with fans of the sport.

“This partnership is all about two family businesses working together to educate fans about our company and duck,” said Joey Jurgielewicz III, Director of Business Development, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son, Ltd.

“We are America’s tastiest duck and duck has a lot of health benefits. We want to support Thad on the track because he and the Petty family are doing an impressive job of bringing awareness to us. We wish him luck on Friday and hope to see more fans visit us online.”

