Yamaha Announces New YZ250FX & WR250F

Along with Additional Updates to Off-Road Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is introducing its new lineup of 2025 off-road motorcycles with thrilling options for enthusiasts ranging from young beginning riders to seasoned professionals. The spotlight for 2025 falls on the exciting and ultra-capable new YZ250FX and WR250F. Based closely on Yamaha’s class-dominating YZ250F motocrosser, the new YZ250FX and WR250F are both designed to be slim, light and agile off-road weapons, ready for competition straight out of the box. The YZ250FX includes specific suspension and engine tuning suited to the extreme conditions of cross country racing, while the WR250F is prepped for enduro with unique engine and suspension tuning, an H4 headlight, LED taillight, shortened muffler with spark arrestor and other specific enduro features.

New 2025 Yamaha YZ250FX

Fresh off claiming last year’s XC2 GNCC title, the new 2025 YZ250FX features an extensive list of enhancements designed to further boost its class-leading performance and capability. With a revamped chassis, updated suspension tune, and reconsidered ergonomics, the new FX is lighter, sharper and more agile, with a better handling feel. Perfect for carving up tight cross country courses.

Updates to the 2025 model begin with a completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame. Based on the competition-proven YZ250F, the new frame provides just the right amount of strength and flex for the perfect balance of stability and cornering performance. The redesign also includes model-specific engine mounts and lightweight subframe. The result is a better handling machine with lightweight feel and increased front wheel traction, allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices.

Complementing the revised frame, the YZ250FX’s class-leading, fully adjustable KYB® suspension is 10mm shorter and includes updated settings to deliver exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption, along with less pitch on corner entry/exit. The revised frame and suspension settings also result in a lower center of gravity for improved maneuverability in tight, technical terrain and an easier reach to the ground. Additionally, the front fork now includes a new hand-adjustable knob for easy, toolless compression adjustments.

Ergonomics are also enhanced, with a slimmer, flatter, more compact body lending a razor-thin feel and effortless body movement when shifting weight forward and back. The rider triangle is more generous as well with more space between the seat and foot pegs.

Other notable changes for 2025 include a completely redesigned intake system along with optimized ECU settings for better control on the low-end and even more mid- to high-end power. The new FX also receives the next generation of Yamaha’s industry leading Power Tuner App, now even simpler to use with a quick-adjust slide bar for easy engine tuning, and more functionality including new four-level Traction Control. Best of all, it’s still free-of-charge.

2025 YZ250FX Features & Benefits

The new YZ250FX is lighter, sharper and more agile than ever, the perfect weapon for dominating cross country competition

Completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame based on the renowned YZ250F motocrosser provides the perfect balance of straight-line stability and agile cornering performance

Revised, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping now includes hand-adjustable knob for toolless compression adjustment

Linkage-type rear suspension features a fully adjustable KYB® shock with revised settings for enhanced performance

Lower center of gravity for enhanced maneuverability and easier reach to the ground in tight, tricky conditions

A flatter, more narrow body design eases rider movement and updated ergonomics offer increased legroom and more comfort

Advanced 250cc four-stroke engine features a high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and forward positioned intake cylinder head layout for a broad, useable powerband

More efficient down-draft intake path further boosts mid- to high-rpm engine performance

Innovative wrap-around exhaust design improves mass centralization and power characteristics

Ultra-compact 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization while saving weight and improving mass-centralization

Revised Yamaha Power Tuner App is even more user-friendly with intuitive new “Simple Tuning” slide bar, helpful new engine and suspension tuning guides, and additional new features

New four-level selectable Traction Control System controlled through the Power Tuner App maintains ideal rear wheel traction

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows on-the-fly selection between two maps via new handlebar-mounted push-button switchgear

Wide-ratio six-speed transmission

Large 270mm front brake disc and 240mm rear disc are coupled with a Nissin caliper to provide exceptional stopping power and control

Durable, large-diameter 15-plate cable actuated clutch withstands the high demands of cross country racing

Lightweight, tapered 1-1/8-inch aluminum handlebars secure to four-position adjustable handlebar mounts

Wide 55mm foot pegs

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides quick and effortless restarts

Larger 2.1-gallon fuel capacity (compared to YZ250F) with low-fuel indicator

Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability

Three-cross-spoke pattern 18-inch rear wheel for improved impact absorption and rider feel

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

Wired for accessory radiator fan

Sealed O-ring chain

Aluminum side stand

Composite engine guard

Premium embedded graphics provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

The new 2025 YZ250FX is offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available from dealers this October for $9,099 MSRP.

New 2025 Yamaha WR250F

Aimed at setting a new benchmark for 250cc enduro performance, the new 2025 WR250F is lighter and slimmer with a lower center of gravity, quicker handling through tight turns, and more confidence inspiring with a host of significant enhancements. The end result is an enduro weapon that’s easy to ride fast, extremely capable in technical situations and more versatile than ever.

Updates for 2025 are also based on the YZ250F motocrosser, starting with a new bilateral beam frame with precisely tuned flex characteristics and unique engine mounts to ensure excellent stability, turning and bump absorption.

The WR250F’s class-leading suspension has been revised and lowered 10mm, contributing to the lower center of gravity for a planted feel and increased ability in tight turns. Fully adjustable KYB® fork with speed-sensitive damping delivers championship-winning performance, and now includes a hand-adjustable knob for easy compression adjustments. Linkage-type rear suspension features a KYB® shock with settings optimized to provide less pitch on corner entry/exit for improved stability.

The seat is now flatter, slimmer, with a more rounded profile, radiator shrouds are two inches narrower, and the fuel tank is slimmer. The new riding position provides more legroom between the seat and pegs, while the bars are moved forward. Altogether, ergonomic enhancements allow for better movement front to rear, easier leg extension, improved seating to standing transitions and a greater feeling of control.

The 2025 WR250F uses the same revolutionary front-intake, rear-exhaust, liquid-cooled, four-stroke power plant as the YZ250F, but tuned for enduro conditions along with an added wide-ratio six-speed transmission for versatility. A new intake design draws air from under the side covers and seat allowing for a more compact body. The more efficient path also boosts mid- to high-rpm engine performance. There is also new four-level Traction Control tuning, lap timer and helpful tuning guides enabled through Yamaha’s groundbreaking next-generation Power Tuner App.

2025 WR250F Features & Benefits

Lighter, slimmer and sharper with a lower center of gravity, the new 2025 WR250F is built for attacking tight enduro courses

Completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame based on the YZ250F motocrosser provides the perfect balance of straight-line stability and agile cornering performance

Revised, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping now includes hand-adjustable knob for toolless compression adjustment

Linkage-type rear suspension features a fully adjustable KYB® shock with revised settings for enhanced performance

Lower center of gravity for enhanced maneuverability and easier reach to the ground in tight, tricky conditions

A flatter, more narrow body design eases rider movement and updated ergonomics offer increased legroom and more comfort

Advanced 250cc four-stroke engine features a high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and forward positioned intake cylinder head layout for a broad, useable powerband

More efficient intake path further boosts mid- to high-rpm engine performance

Innovative wrap-around exhaust design improves mass centralization and power characteristics

Ultra-compact 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization while saving weight and improving mass-centralization

Revised Yamaha Power Tuner App is even more user-friendly with helpful new tuning guides, and additional new features

New four-level selectable Traction Control System controlled through the Power Tuner App maintains ideal rear wheel traction

Wide-ratio six-speed transmission

Large 270mm front brake disc and 240mm rear disc are coupled with a Nissin caliper to provide exceptional stopping power and control

Durable, large-diameter 15-plate cable actuated clutch withstands the high demands of enduro racing

Lightweight, tapered 1-1/8-inch aluminum handlebars secure to four-position adjustable handlebar mounts

Wide 55mm foot pegs

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides quick and effortless restarts

Larger 2.0-gallon fuel capacity (compared to YZ250F) with low-fuel indicator

Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability

Rear wheel comes laced in a three-cross-spoke pattern for improved impact absorption and rider feel

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

Radiator fan

Sealed O-ring chain

Aluminum side stand

Composite engine guard

Premium embedded graphics provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

Enduro-specific features including unique engine and suspension tuning, an H4 headlight, LED taillight, shortened, quieter muffler with spark arrestor

The new 2025 WR250F is offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available from dealers this October for $9,099 MSRP.

Updated 2025 YZ250F

Recognized as the premier motorcycle in the ultra-competitive four-stroke 250cc class and the current points leader in the 250cc Pro Motocross Championship series, Yamaha’s renowned YZ250F returns for 2025 with a handful of key updates for enhanced performance, comfort and convenience. New features include:

Revised suspension includes updated rear linkage, new settings front and rear, along with a lighter spring rate on rear shock and new delta-shaped piston shims in the fork for enhanced stability, traction and a more planted front-end feel

New handlebar switchbox incorporates an updated ribbed design for more practicality and a better look

New throttle tube increases the spacing between the throttle grip and throttle housing assembly

New foot peg bracket design is lighter with a revised shape to enhance rider ergonomics

The new 2025 YZ250F is offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available from dealers this August for $8,899 MSRP.

Updated 2025 YZ450F

The new 2025 YZ450F continues to be the most complete, well-balanced and capable bike in the 450 class. Yamaha’s flagship open-class YZ returns with a handful of key updates for enhanced performance, comfort and convenience. New features include:

Revised suspension includes updated rear linkage, new settings front and rear, along with a lighter spring rate on rear shock and new delta-shaped piston shims in the fork for enhanced stability, traction and a more planted front-end feel

Revised engine mounts complement suspension updates, improving chassis compliance and enhancing stability

New clutch design increases lubrication and enhances cooling efficiency

New handlebar switchbox incorporates an updated ribbed design for easier operation and a better look

New throttle tube increases the spacing between the throttle grip and throttle housing assembly

New foot peg bracket design is lighter with a revised shape to enhance rider ergonomics

The new 2025 YZ450F is offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available from dealers this August for $9,999 MSRP.

New 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125, YZ250, YZ250F & YZ450F

Yamaha brings the look of a full factory ride back for 2025 with the return of the popular Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125, Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250, Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250F and Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F. With a sharp, new race-inspired color and graphics package, riders can stand out from the crowd with the livery of Yamaha’s championship-winning Supercross and Motocross teams.

The new 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125 will be available from dealers this October for $7,299; the new 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250 will be available from dealers this November for $8,199; the new 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250F will be available from dealers this September for $9,099; and the new 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F will be available from dealers this September for $10,199.

Returning 2025 Yamaha YZ Motocross & Cross Country Lineup

The remainder of Yamaha’s 2025 Motocross and Cross Country lineup are available in Team Yamaha Blue with a new YZ graphics package. In addition, the 2025 YZ125, YZ250, YZ125X and YZ250X two-strokes also receive new toolless fork clickers for quick, easy suspension adjustments, an updated radiator shape and a new handlebar pad. The 2025 YZ450FX and WR450F Cross Country models return with a new single-layer seat skin.

The 2025 YZ65 will be available from dealers this month for $4,499;the 2025 YZ85 will be available from dealers this month for $4,999; the 2025 YZ85LW will be available from dealers this month for $5,199; the 2025 YZ125 will be available from dealers this August for $7,099; the 2025 YZ250 will be available from dealers this October for $7,999; the 2025 YZ125X will be available from dealers this September for $7,199; the 2025 YZ250X will be available from dealers this September for $8,099; the 2025 YZ450FX will be available from dealers this month for $10,199; and the 2025 WR450F will be available from dealers this August for $10,199.

2025 Yamaha Trail Lineup

Yamaha’s capable and fun lineup of rider-friendly Trail models return for 2025 in Team Yamaha Blue with a new YZ-inspired graphics package. The 2025 PW50 will be available from dealers this month for $1,849; the 2025 TT-R50E will be available from dealers this August for $1,899; the 2025 TT-R110E will be available from dealers this August for $2,449; the 2025 TT-R125LE will be available from dealers this August for $3,599; and the 2025 TT-R230 will be available from dealers this month for $4,699.

2025 Yamaha Dual Sport Lineup

Yamaha’s world-renowned duo of rock-solid reliable, do-it-all Dual Sport models return unchanged for 2025. The 2025 TW200 is offered in Gallant Gray and will be available from dealers this month for $4,999; and the 2025 XT250 is offered in Radical Gray and will be available from dealers this month for $5,499.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2025 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $7 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10% rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive a bLU cRU swag bag.

For complete details on how to register for the bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, website at: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/blucru-registration.

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete Motocross, Cross-Country, Trail and Dual Sport lineups, as well as other Yamaha products at: www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop.

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit: www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media site:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.twitter.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars (sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company), Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats (Texas) with its division G3 Boats (Missouri). Additional US-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine (Rhode Island) and divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders (Wisconsin) and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. (Indiana).

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.