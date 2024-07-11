How a Lawyer Can Help if You Had a Car Accident While Uninsured

Every state requires car insurance, but in 2022, 14% of motorists on the roads in the US had no insurance. How willing drivers are to get behind the wheel without auto insurance varies per state, with 20.4% of Florida drivers not having insurance but only 6.3% of Connecticut drivers forgoing insurance.

According to Brian Vines, one of the experienced car accident lawyers in Lexington, KY, being involved in a car accident is worse if you were uninsured during the crash. Without insurance, you could pay extensive medical bills, repair costs, and other expenses out of pocket. Having a car accident attorney on your side can be invaluable for handling legal and financial complexities.

Your Car Accident Lawyer Should Assess Liability and Seek Compensation

If the other driver was at fault for the auto accident, your uninsured status does not prohibit you from seeking compensation from your insurance company. Car accident lawyers can investigate the crash details to build a case proving that the fault lies with the other motorist. They can demand payment from the at-fault driver’s insurer for monetary losses like medical bills, lost wages from missed work, vehicle repairs, and pain and suffering damages. The average loss of income is $1,590 and for a non-fatal injury, the average number of working days lost is 11.

Your Car Accident Attorney Will Negotiate with Healthcare Providers

The lack of insurance leaves you responsible for covering your own medical treatment costs stemming from the auto accident – a visit to the ER can cost $3,300. Your lawyer can negotiate with doctors, hospitals, physical therapists, and other providers to try to lower their billed charges. They may cite your financial hardship as justification for settling on a reduced amount. Many providers would rather receive some payment than nothing at all. Your attorney can secure more affordable payment plans as well.

Your Car Accident Lawyer Will Defend You Against Collections

Healthcare providers often send accounts to collections agencies when substantial medical debts go unpaid. Your car lawyer can intervene on your behalf to halt aggressive collection efforts. They can also review medical bills for any erroneous or inflated charges to dispute. Your attorney may be able to negotiate resolutions with collectors that protect you from damaging hits to your credit.

Your Car Accident Attorney Will Manage Communication with Insurance Companies

If you were involved in a crash with another insured driver, expect to hear from their insurance company. Before consulting with legal counsel, be cautious about discussing details or accepting any quick settlement offers. During settlement talks, an attorney handles all communication with insurers and looks out for your best interests. They will fight to dispute any unfair liability findings and ensure you receive total and just compensation.

Your Car Accident Lawyer Will Explore Financial Assistance Programs

Car Accident Lawyers have insights into various financial assistance programs available to help car accident victims without insurance. Some options include compensation funds for state victims of crime, disability benefits, charity care from hospitals, and legal aid groups. Your attorney can connect you with resources providing financial help for expenses and recovery needs.

Navigating the aftermath of an auto accident without insurance requires skillful legal guidance. A knowledgeable lawyer vigorously protects your rights and works to secure the maximum compensation possible. With an attorney’s assistance, you can move forward on the road to recovery despite the challenges of being uninsured.