Toyota NCS Pocono Quotes – Ty Gibbs – 07.13.24

Toyota Racing – Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

LONG POND, Pa. (July 13, 2024) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Saturday after earning the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

What does this pole mean for you?

“Yeah, it’s really good. It’s crazy how fast time goes by, that’s for sure and all that happens in between it. But it’s really cool to get the pole here. Really appreciate it and thanks to everyone that helps out. It was a fun qualifying session. I always have fun coming to Pocono. Hopefully we can go win it tomorrow.”

Is this any more special with how well you’ve run at Pocono in your career?

“Not a whole lot, really. I mean, I feel like I just really like this place and feel like my cars have always been really good here. It’s been fun and hopefully we can capitalize on it tomorrow.”

How would you describe your growth so far in your career?

“Yeah, definitely a lot for sure. Definitely a lot more experience more than anything. It’s been really fun and I really appreciate the whole crew. Really, really thankful. I’ve been blessed my career. It’s been a really fun time and it’s definitely how fast time goes by.”

Can you take us through your pole lap?

“Yeah, it was really good. I felt like I had a clean lap. I was a little nervous as we didn’t have a break between the two rounds, so didn’t feel like we had enough time to pull our stuff off, but it was still really good. I think that shows the speed of my car. But yeah, I feel like we’re really solid and my car handled really well. Three corners you have to put together and it’s tricky place in a way, but it’s a really fun place too. It keeps you on your toes, I guess.”

How much of an advantage is it to start from pole tomorrow?

“It’s a really big advantage, especially for my pit crew having the first pit stall is very important, getting out of it. So, it’s really nice to have that spot to start in. But besides that, we’re really solid. I feel like it is what is. Hammer down and try to go win tomorrow.”

What makes driving Pocono so fun?

“I mean, there’s a lot that plays into it. There’s really long straightaways here, so it’s like going down the highways with trees on your left. It’s a lot going on, but at the same time, you have a lot of time to rest. It’s really fun in how the track is laid out, the characteristics of the track are really great and how it works. I hope they don’t repave it and leave it how it is.”

Did you lean on Martin Truex Jr. or Denny Hamlin going into this weekend?

“Yeah, I don’t really talk to them before the races, really at the track unless I have something to talk about in the meetings. I really, always appreciated the teammates I’ve gotten to be with and there are a lot of great people, luckily. It’s been a lot of fun. Yeah, I talk to my teammates here casually, but not a whole lot as much as I used to do when I was completely young.”

What is your mindset with the remaining regular season races?

“Yeah, a win would definitely get us in the Playoffs. That’s our goal to go win and be smart outside of that. Go get great stage points and go win is the biggest thing. Takes care of about everything.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.