No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Earns Top-Six Finish at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (July 14, 2024) – The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team continued their momentum in the sprint portion of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, collecting a third-consecutive top six result in the three sprint events. Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s (WTRAndretti) GTD class debut at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park saw Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal bring home a solid result in an action-packed race.

Kyle Marcelli took the green flag for the Chevrolet Grand Prix from seventh on the GTD grid, and the native Canadian driver quickly took advantage of the car’s strength in the high-speed corners to move up two positions on track. After a full-course caution in the first 30 minutes saw a majority of the field pit, a strategy call to stay out was made which found Marcelli leading the GTD field when the race returned to green-flag conditions.

Marcelli pitted from first after an hour of racing, leading 11 laps, for Formal to take over for a long stint to the finish. However, an unlucky caution affected the team’s strategy, and Formal fell back to tenth with an hour to go. Formal was able to get back on track and move up the field, moving into seventh. After a late caution left only eight minutes of racing, a final overtake saw the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team move into sixth position for the remainder of the race.

“Great job by Kyle, Danny and our No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini GT3 EVO2 team today,” said Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, WTRAndretti. “Mosport is a tough track, and we did a great job given the challenges. We are improving steadily and looking forward to the next rounds to continue our momentum.”

The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team next heads to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Weekend on August 2-4, 2024.

No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Drivers:

Kyle Marcelli: “I was really pleased with the first part of the race. I thought we were off to a good start, and we were up two spots on track. Then we made some bold strategy calls that put us right into the lead, so I thought the guys in the pit box did a fantastic job. I thought we were in really great shape. I’m a little confused on how some things shook out, so I’ll need to download afterwards to process the race. Danny did a heck of a job, doing an hour and 40 minutes in the car. This place is busy. It’s also mentally and physically exhausting, so really proud of him for the effort he put in. We’re still missing a bit of speed that we still have to find, but we’ll keep working and keep improving.”

Danny Formal: “Well CTMP is done. It was my first actual time around this place. The hour and 40-minute-long stint was definitely interesting. It was a very long stint. The team did the best they could, and the car was mega in the high-speed corners. We were struggling in a place that the team can’t really do anything about. Overall, it was a good sixth place finish, and we gained one position over qualifying. Our strategy got thrown off for a little bit, and that hurt us, but it was cool to see the No. 45 car lead some laps around CTMP with Kyle behind the wheel. I’m super proud to be part of the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team. Road America and VIR are next, which are really familiar tracks for me and Kyle as we’ve run there many times in Lamborghini Super Trofeo, so super excited to get there. We’ll go back to the lab to make this thing a beast for Road America.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Lamborghini Squadra Corse, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.