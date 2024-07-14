SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN TAKES CHEVROLET TO VICTORY LANE OF RACE ONE AT IOWA SPEEDWAY

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HYVEE HOMEFRONT 250

HY-VEE DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND

IOWA SPEEDWAY

NEWTON, IOWA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ONE RECAP

JULY 13, 2024

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN DOMINATES TO TAKE CHEVROLET TO VICTORY LANE IN RACE ONE AT IOWA SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS PATO O’WARD AND JOSEF NEWGARDEN COMPLETE PODIUM SWEEP

Scott McLaughlin started his No. 3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet on the outside of the front row, took the lead exiting pit lane on lap 87 of the 250-lap race and never looked back to score his career-first win on an oval track since joining Team Penske in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2021

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Josef Newarden, No. 2 Hitachi Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet gave Chevrolet a podium sweep finishing second and third respectively

the win is the sixth win of McLaughlin’s career and the second of the 2024 season

Team Chevy drivers claimed six of the top-eight finishing positions in tonight’s grueling race with drivers battling excessive heat and humidity in the race that started in the bright sunshine and ended just after dark

Sunday sees the second of the two races, with the Hy-Vee One Step 250, airing live at 12 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC as well as broadcast on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218

NEWTON, IOWA (July 13, 2024) – In what only can be described as scorching heat, Scott McLaughlin was a man on a mission. Since moving to America in 2021 and joining Team Penske behind the wheel of a Chevrolet powered INDYCAR after a tremendous career in Australian Super Cars, the Kiwi has always said he would honestly be able to say he was an INDYCAR driver after he won on an oval.

Tonight on the very fast .875 of a mile Iowa Speedway, he checked that goal off of his to-do list. Leading 164 of the 250-lap race, McLaughlin credited his team with getting him out of pit lane first and he never looked back during the race that was slowed six times by caution for a total of 66 laps.

Giving Chevrolet a sweep of the podium for the second time this season were last weekend’s winner from Mid-Ohio, Pato O’Ward followed by Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

It was a strong night for Chevrolet scoring six of the top-eight finishers. It is the 12th victory in 15 Iowa races for the 2.2 liter twin turbo V6 engine. It is the sixth win of the season for the Bowtie Brand.

Race Two, the Hy-Vee One Step 250, will air live at 12 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC as well as broadcast on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

TEAM CHEVY TOP-10 RACE RESULTS:

Pos. Driver

1st McLaughlin

2nd O’Ward

3rd Newgarden

5th Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 AskROI Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

6th Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

8th Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES)

MARK STIELOW, DIRECTOR MOTORSPORTS COMPETITION PROGRAMS:

“What a tremendous start the Iowa doubleheader weekend! Congratulations to Scott McLaughlin and the entire crew of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet on a dominating win in Race One! To capture a Chevrolet podium sweep with Pato in second and Josef in third and six of the top-eight finishing positions just continues to show the hard work that our Chevrolet engineering team in conjunction with all of our Chevrolet powered teams continue to do that is producing strong cars that are capturing race wins and podiums.

“Now we have Race Two tomorrow in the heat of the day. We are ready for another great race on the Iowa short track.”

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN, NO. 3 XPEL TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET – RACE WINNER:

THIS ONE IS SPECIAL AND SCOTT IS GOING TO ENJOY IT

“Heck yeah, give me a minute. The Xpel Chevy was unreal and what got it done tonight was the pit stops by the team. Got me out in front of (Brian) Herta there and we showed our pace. That is a big deal today and we have been working on that for a couple of years. It takes a lot of hard work and I got bit that this place for a couple of years and it stung. I am really stoked for this whole team and for the whole team at Penske and give it another race tomorrow and we start on pole. So, let’s go again.”

WHEN YOU BREAK THROUGH AND DO SOMETHING YOU HAVEN’T DONE BEFORE, WHAT ARE THE POSSIBILITIES NOW?

“I wasn’t going to call myself and INDYCAR driver until I won on an oval, so I am going to call myself an INDYCAR driver now. If you don’t mind. Hopefully the flood gates open now, because we bloody need them to because we are a bit behind in the championship, but we will see how we go. “That was unreal. I’m bloody pumped. It was all them (the No. 3 Team Penske team). That’s a team win. Had a great car, and I’m very lucky as a driver. I’m just the space between the steering wheel and the seat. The team pit stops were unreal. They worked very hard on those, and we’ve been getting better and better. Just super proud of the team. I’m stoked. All the Thirsty 3’s fans out there, we got on the moon, so enjoy it. That’s awesome.”

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, FINISHED SECOND:

IT SEEMED LIKE YOU WERE CLOSING IN ON SCOTT THERE AT THE END, DID YOU HAVE ANYTHING FOR HIM IF YOU COULD HAVE GOTTEN TO HIM?

“The car had more, and I was super, super happy with it all race and you just can’t freaking do anything. With no two lanes. Its just a one lane race track and if you try anything, you are probably going to end up in the wall. So, not worth the risk of it. We just made our moves in the pits and the guys did phenomenal jobs with awesome pit stops and I just kept it clean on the track really. These guys gave me the opportunity to be on the podium today, so just super stoked and yeah, Arrow McLaren, let’s go.”

DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU GUYS HAVE TURNED THE CORNER AND HIT YOUR STRIDE HERE AT THE END OF THE YEAR?

“I have the car and the team to do it, I just don’t know if we have the track position tomorrow to really…..we need that little door to open to get in front of everybody. We just need an opportunity on a restart or something and that is where we can get it done. The car is more than capable, and I have some of the best guys in the business so let’s get it done tomorrow. “Very tricky today. Sadly, it wasn’t a two-lane racetrack like it usually is. It was a bit tough to kind of get by people once we were kind of just in a train. Super pumped about the pit stops. The guys did an amazing job. Our Arrow McLaren No. 5 is really, really quick today. Tomorrow we’re starting seventh which is one position where we started from today, so I think we can get something done.”

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 HITACHI ASTEMO TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED THIRD:

“It was a good race. I think we ran out of time and a little bit of racetrack tonight. It’s always great being here at Iowa. I absolutely love this track. It’s always been good for us in INDYCAR. We’ve got a great turn out here. We’ve got people from the state. I love coming to Des Moines to visit, and we’ve got people coming from all over to watch this race. I hate that we came up short, but you can’t start 23rd on a night like tonight. I’m disappointed but Scott (McLaughlin) did a great job. Still a Team (Penske) victory. We fought all the way to the end. We got to third, and the good news is tomorrow we start a little bit higher. Hopefully we can get there to the top step tomorrow.”

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 ASKROI ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED FIFTH:

“I felt good. It was a hard race. It was just a matter of managing staying out of the trouble and we had some good restarts, too. There’s not going to be a second lane tomorrow. It’s going to be the same characteristic race, but it’s funny how today ended up being two cautions in the window for everyone. Haven’t done a hard in or out of the pits, so we’ll probably have to do that tomorrow for the first time. The car was great. We were really quick, and I could attack on the restarts. Great, great job by the pit crew, of course. It’s nice to get back into the top-five. Last time, I think, was Mid-Ohio in 2022.”

SANTINO FERRUCCI, NO. 14 SEXTON PROPERTIES AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED SIXTH:

“I think it goes to show the No. 14 is back on the short ovals, baby. We got Parnelli Jones riding on the side of us, and Godspeed for him. Honestly, he was probably driving it more than me tonight, let’s be honest. I was just so fired up. Not in the right headspace. Boss came on the radio, basically yelling at me to get on with it and do my job. Reminded me that I’m one of the best, especially around this track. We made it happen.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, FINISHED EIGHTH:

“In a race like today, everything comes down to qualifying and track position. We just had a tough stop, which happens in this sport, and we struggled to make ground up from there. I think the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was capable of fighting for the podium, but unfortunately our race got away from us.”

NOLAN SIEGEL, NO. 6 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, FINISHED 12TH:

“I am overall happy with the way that race went. Lost a little ground on some of the restarts at the end, or we could have been solidly in the top 10. The car was super-fast, so really, really happy with the balance in the car with all the changes that we made and how the race was managed. So, honestly went really well, it was just my first oval race in INDYCAR and there is some stuff to learn from the veterans I was racing against. So, learned a ton, will soak it all in and we will try and go and be in the top 10 or top five tomorrow.”

STING RAY ROBB, NO. 41 GOODHEART VET/PRAY.COM AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 15TH:

“Really good day here. Just really disappointed we couldn’t hold on to those spots at the end of the race. We raced to the front really well, and thought we had a top-10 in our sights, just coudln’t hold on to the rears for some reason on those last few restarts. We’ll go back and look and figure out what we need to do for tomorrow. The beautiful thing about this weekend is we get two chances to go forward. Really good points day for us. Super proud of the Goodheart Chevy team, and I think we’re going to be good in the points by the end of the weekend.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON BUSINESS TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, FINISHED 18TH:

ED CARPENTER, NO. 20 GUYCARE ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, FINISHED 19TH:

ROMAIN GROJEAN, NO. 77 JUNCOS HOLLINGER CHEVROLET, FINISHED 24TH:

AUGUSTIN CANAPINO, NO. 78 JUNCOS HOLLINGER CHEVROLET, FINISHED 26TH:

PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT:

Scott McLaughlin

Pato O’Ward

Josef Newgarden

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Joining us, the champion of tonight’s race, Scott McLaughlin.

Scott, congratulations. Your thoughts?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, just checked off probably one of my biggest goals that I had this year personally. Super proud. At the end of the day I did the job in some ways from my perspective, but it was a team win. They put me out in front and got me the lead. I was able to show how good our car was just controlling the pace at the front.

Yeah, obviously not a race that we’re used to seeing in Iowa, but we’ll move forward and know that we got a good car for tomorrow. I think even better when the sun’s out. Hopefully we can carry it on and win again.

THE MODERATOR: So many restarts. Nerve-wracking.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah. One of them I left it in my caution fuel gauge, too. That’s why Colton got beside me. That was mine. I could have thrown that away. I was very lucky.

THE MODERATOR: Questions, please.

Q. You came into this night with five career INDYCAR victories. On the broadcast you said you couldn’t call yourself an INDYCAR driver until you got a win on an oval.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I always felt like that. It’s correct. I felt like an open-wheel driver, but an INDYCAR driver is someone that can win on all three racetracks. Thankfully very proud to say I’ve won on an oval now, along with a road and street course. Proud moment for me.

It’s taken a lot of hard work, work hard behind the scenes to be better. Whether it’s here or with the old surface, Texas, any of the other ovals, I feel like I’ve been really strong, just haven’t quite finished it off.

Yeah, we were able to do that today. Thankful to my team who really got me out in front with some rapid pit stops.

Q. It’s safe to say you feel like a complete driver now and you didn’t before?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: There’s room for improvement all the time. I’m nowhere near a complete driver. I just feel like I’m an INDYCAR driver now, or I’m proud to say that I am. Ultimately everyone wants to win on an oval. It’s exhilarating, most fun racetracks some days.

Those two laps qualifying today, it’s just up there with Indy, exhilaration terms, how fast it is, how quick it is. It’s just a little bit shorter and a little bit less to start.

It’s a lot of fun. You get a lot of enjoyment from oval racing. I think it’s the backbone of the sport.

Q. After so many podiums on ovals, how much was that eating away at you, or was it not in the back of your mind?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Especially after losing Texas in ’22, that hurt for a long time. You sometimes think if you ever get that chance again, you know how hard it is. Ultimately I’m in such a good race car, race team, thankfully we come with a really good oval package as a team.

At the end of the day I have two of the world’s best oval drivers in the same equipment. It’s a matter of beating them, which is tough to do. I feel like we’ve shown up since the start of the weekend with a really good car, a stranglehold on what I want from the car.

Before qualifying today I had confidence I could post some really good laps. In the race I was biding my time, saving fuel when I needed. Thankfully we got out in front of Herta.

Q. What additional work did you do in the off-season to help you get better on ovals?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Just a lot of tape and understanding, listening to spotter’s calls, working with my spotter. My spotter is at Indy, as well. Working with Simon Pagenaud has been a huge help for me and taught me a lot. He’s a huge feather in my cap, in my corner. Very lucky to have him. He’s been an open book.

To get my first oval win, I don’t think that’s by coincidence. It’s because I started working with Simon. He’s been a massive help. Then Benny, my engineer, a guru with car setup. An old IRL guy. He loves this sort of stuff. I really enjoy working with him.

Q. When you’re out in front like that, have a good lead, what do you want in your head at that point from the spotter? Were you frustrated when those yellows started falling towards the end?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I mean, the first one, I was it kind of splits — looked after my tires a bit. I knew it spaced me out from the back markers as well. Probably most likely wouldn’t catch the back of the pack.

At the end of the day I’ve worked really hard with my spotters, especially Adam. Adam has been in my corner from 2021. From my first ROP at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he’s been my guy. Along with Rick Mears and everyone, whatnot.

Simon again, he was one of the guys that said you have to work with your spotters, get a language. We have the same language every oval. It’s the same whether it’s 10 to go, a hundred to go, whether it’s tight or whether I got a gap. It’s the same temperament.

Adam, I fully believe he’s one of the best. Don’t ever want to lose him. Make sure we do (indiscernible) our pockets and pay him.

Q. How close did you think it was on pit road? Colton came down the backstretch ahead of you.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I said, I think I got him. You always believe it. Doesn’t matter if you are behind him. You just say that you did. I believe this time I was in front of him. Must have been a whisker. I don’t know what it was. Yeah, it was a bee’s thing.

Q. Scott, you seem to have confidence in your car, know you were strong. I remember something about last year where you sat down with Newgarden and went over video. He gave you some coaching. Has that helped or played out?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yes, that was before last year’s Iowa. I wouldn’t say it’s helped. It probably helped me in ’23 here especially. It gave me an understanding of where I can trust the air and a few things.

I think Josef probably kicks himself because he probably gave me a bit too much information. Ultimately you’ve got to use it every chance you get.

Yeah, I think any bit of advice I get from my of my teammates, whether it’s Will, Josef, Rick, Simon, anyone like that, you take it. I’ve been a sponge ever since I was here in INDYCAR.

Oval racing, I never raced on ovals until I came here to America and raced INDYCAR. It’s a hell of a step up from what I was doing. Never on a dirt track or anything like that. Try to understand it, trust it, it takes a while. This year I’m in a position where it’s really clicked. I’m fully trusting it, regardless of temps or whatever.

Q. You mentioned Pagenaud. Team Penske has been wanting to have multiple drivers winning on ovals. This is a big sign that we know with Penske with all three drivers now can get this done on ovals.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Like I said before, he’s been unreal for me, as you know. Such a good teacher. It’s special to work with someone like that. For him to basically give me everything, it’s crazy.

You should see the notes I get. He sends me notes every morning before I go on track. I don’t even have time to read it sometimes. It’s crazy. It’s like essays, longer than your reporting stories. It’s crazy.

Ultimately I treasure them. I save them. I’ll never give them to anyone else ’cause they’re just that good. Yeah, I’m very proud to do it for him, do it for Benny as well. Benny has been a huge help for me in that regard, Benny Bretzman. Good team.

I’m very thankful to have the people, blessed to have the people in my corner. That goes from the people I work with, but then I’ve got my wife, soon to be dad. All that stuff. It puts into perspective. It’s called winning races, but it’s always good having good people in your corner.

Q. What does it mean to be part of the success that Team Penske has had here also with Ryan Blaney?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Blaney texted me we’re corn brothers now. He was one of the first guys to text me. Great friend of mine. I was picking his brain a lot about the track and whatnot.

Ultimately I got a chance, a lifeline to come over here to America, achieve a dream. But I had to deliver. You’re expected to win on all tracks for Penske. It was getting pretty slim for me on the ovals. It’s just nice to deliver when you need to and have the chance to.

Yeah, we’ll keep rolling. Hopefully we can get another one tomorrow.

THE MODERATOR: Congratulations.

FastScripts Transcript by ASAP SpoTHE MODERATOR: Pato O’Ward joins us, second runner-up finish of the season, second straight podium, 24th of his career. Pato will start seventh tomorrow.

Josef Newgarden started 22nd tonight, finishing third. Third podium of the season, 55th of his career.

Pato, your thoughts on this evening?

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, it was a lot less physical race than what I was expecting. I think tomorrow will be hotter, you’ll see a difference in the cars with tire deg and stuff like that.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t bummed about the race and how it raced. Really tough to get that second lane working. Compared to I don’t know how many on-track passes we had last year, probably not even a 10th of that. That was a bit frustrating because I thought we had a very strong car, definitely a car that was capable of winning. Just no way to get around a car.

Yeah, awesome job by the guys in the pits. That’s truly what got us in this position to fight for the podium. We’re starting somewhere around the same place tomorrow, so see what we can make happen.

THE MODERATOR: Josef, you were able to make up a ton of spots. Thoughts on tonight?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Yeah, tough night. I think for us on the 2 car, we ran out of time and real estate, so… I wish we had maybe one more fuel stint, would have helped us, at least if you’re looking at tonight specifically and the setup.

It was a great recovery by the team. My goodness, they were really good in the pits, like really, really good. If Pato’s guys were good, mine must have been double as good. I made up probably 80% of my position in the pits tonight.

They’ve been good all year. Tonight they really brought it and we needed it. You can’t start 22nd, especially this year. If it was last year, I would have been okay starting 22nd. This was like almost the kiss of death this year to start that far back. That was the tough part for us.

Tomorrow we’re a little bit higher. I’m excited about that. I think we start 14th tomorrow. Not great by any means, but better than what tonight was.

Everyone did a super job. Really proud of Team Penske. Scott with the win. First and third on the podium. I don’t think we can be too disappointed as a group. A solid night for the team.

THE MODERATOR: Open it up for questions.

Q. Josef, you talked about how the pits helped you. How were you able to get around some guys?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Calculated risk tonight. You were flirting with disaster. It wasn’t a given. There wasn’t the real estate to use, just secondhand. It’s not like a second nature type thing you could use. You were risking the car every time you tried to move offline on somebody.

I did it a couple times. I had to. We had to take a little bit of risk to get forward. Even at the end I thought we could get another spot or two.

Look, our race car was fantastic. That’s always the difference maker. When you have the best car in the field, it’s easier to do what we did tonight. I think we had that. Like I said, we ran out of time and real estate.

The pit stops were the biggest part of it. That’s what got us the most. I think we put ourselves in position to make those pit stops what they were. We got a little bit on the racetrack. Tomorrow we need the same deal.

Q. Pato, at this point do you think they should just repave the entire track or what should be done before next year?

PATO O’WARD: I mean, I don’t think it’s up to me, is it? Probably up to NASCAR. I don’t know who decided to do this change. They ruined a fantastic race.

The track is very enjoyable by yourself. The problem is it’s not very fun when you just can’t get by anybody. You can’t fight. It reminds me a bit of, like, a Texas 2020 I would say where there wasn’t really a second groove. You might get there on the restarts, which is what you saw. I flirted with it a little bit. I know Josef probably did. I saw Santino. I saw a couple cars doing it, especially for the lead.

I know Herta and McLaughlin were going at it a bit. When you’re done with that first lap after the restart, you can’t. Once you get the momentum going, it’s just accepting the wall basically, or at least really crapping your pants.

That’s just how it is.

Q. After qualifying, what really happened that caused you to qualify so poorly?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I think it’s been a timing issue. 50% of this year we have just been off sequence timing-wise. Qualifying was a result of not being in the right place when we rolled off the truck, then kind of running in circles a little bit.

It was productive circles. What we did on Friday was productive, but we were in the wrong spot right before we needed to go into qualifying.

You’re guessing a little bit on what you do then. We just didn’t get it perfect. The balance was way off, way off. It doesn’t take a lot to really lose lap time. I think I was 4/10ths off, which is pretty tiny even at Iowa for a massive imbalance.

I feel like we got ourselves in that situation in Mid-Ohio. It’s disappointing for me because we are a good group. I mean, I’ve got total faith in what we’re doing. The 2 team is strong. We have a good process. We just have had our timing off. That kills this weekend. If you qualify 22nd and 14th, it nearly kills this weekend. It’s tough when the timing is in the wrong place.

Q. When you started picking the cars off in the first laps, is that when you realized you had the best car?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I knew it in practice yesterday I had a really good race car. It’s what do we do for qualifying? The other unfortunate thing, I’m the first guy out. Just circumstantially the way this year has flowed. That is another timing issue. We’re sitting 10th in points.

It is like a cascading thing. It just keeps adding onto the pain. We don’t get anybody to look at. If I’m going second, two teammates to look at… If we’re guessing on the 2 car, at least we have something to guess with. We were the guy helping the other guys guess.

It’s the way it goes. It’s our own problem to deal with that we’re sitting that far back in points. I think that’s a reflection of what happened in qualifying today.

Q. Pato, on a couple of restarts, when you got on the power, the car did a little bit of a fishtail in the back end. Is that a result of the slippery track or the power coming down on this hybrid assist?

PATO O’WARD: No, I wouldn’t say it’s the hybrid. I would just say this race tire that we’re racing this weekend is quite I would say temperature sensitive. When they’re cold, like, they really are like, No, no, no thanks. They really reject anything that is like push, push, push. That’s probably just what it was.

Q. Pato, second in the points. Talk about this momentum and ride you’ve been on since the Indianapolis 500.

PATO O’WARD: After the 500 I just felt like it was a consecutive results of just very frustrating weekends. We kept getting caught up on issues that we weren’t even a part of them in the first place, we just kept getting caught there. There are blockades everywhere. Some people are driving like maniacs. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been that idiot many times in my journey.

For example, this weekend, where it’s so tough to pass, guys that want to make up spots have to take so much risk. That risk usually maybe you look like a hero, barely made it, or it ends up in yellows. That just seems like it’s been the story of the series the last few races.

Like Detroit. The start of Road America to me was very odd to have it at that track. Feels like there’s a lot of frustrated minds out there trying to make up positions. A lot of time you just get stuck so you’re trying to make it up I guess in the most condensed parts of the race.

Yeah, it feels really good to kind of get back into my normal form because I feel like after the 500, those three races were like I was finishing seventh, eighth, and you feel like you’ve done the race of your life, obviously it’s not the race of your life because you’re eighth.

Q. Josef, he said lunacy. What were the restarts like, knowing had you to pounce on that lap or two after the green?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I mean, I think it was difficult for everybody tonight. It’s hard to pin anything on anybody because it was tough for every car to make something happen. I don’t care. I thought our car was great and it was really difficult for us. I would imagine any person up and down the grid was fighting to make something happen on those restarts. That’s tough.

It’s very different to what it was last year. Last year you had a lot to work with. That’s why I think you saw so few cautions, a lot of racing, green flag running, not as many incidents.

It’s tough. Unfortunately I don’t think our car and our formula works super well for this type of track adjustment. We’re different than a Cup car. We’ve developed our car differently than they have. It doesn’t always mesh. It definitely didn’t mesh tonight. I think everybody was working hard and it was tough to make stuff happen.

THE MODERATOR: Thank you, guys.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com