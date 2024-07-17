JR Motorsports — NXS Indianapolis Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile oval)

NXS RACE – Pennzoil 250 (100 laps / 250 miles)

TUNE IN – USA, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:30 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – Huck’s Market Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 19

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 118

Avg. Finish: 15.7

Points: 10th

Sam Mayer heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start on the famed 2.5-mile oval configuration.

In 20 starts on oval tracks measuring greater than two miles in length, the Franklin, Wis. native has earned four top-five and seven top-10 efforts, with a best of second coming last season at Pocono Raceway.

Huck’s Market is back on board the No. 1 Chevrolet with Mayer for its third appearance at The Brickyard.

After the 19th race of the regular NXS season, the driver of the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet currently sits 10th in the NXS point standings and is locked into the playoffs with seven races remaining in the regular season.

Sam Mayer

“I am super excited to run the oval at Indy for the first time in my career. I love coming to this track and we have run really well on the road course in the past, so I am anxious to see how we can do on this historic oval. Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and the guys continue to unload rocket ships every weekend for me and I have complete confidence that we can keep the momentum going this weekend at The Brickyard.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Jarrett Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 19

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 11

Laps Led: 517

Avg. Finish: 13.5

Points: 2nd

Justin Allgaier is a former winner on the hallowed ground of Indianapolis, taking the checkered flag on the oval in 2018.

Overall, in six career NXS starts at the legendary oval, Allgaier has scored three top fives and three top 10s to accompany the 2018 victory.

The Illinois native also scored a runner-up finish in the most recent NXS event on the 2.5-mile rectangular oval after leading for 24 laps.

This weekend marks the return of Jarrett Logistics onboard Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet for the fourth time this season.

Justin Allgaier

“It’s great to be going back to the oval at Indianapolis. This is such a special place. I grew up watching races here and to be able to have the opportunity to go to Victory Lane again on the oval definitely means a lot. Hopefully our Jarrett Chevrolet will be just as strong as we have been throughout this season and we can put ourselves where we want to be in the end. If we can do that, I see no reason why we won’t have the opportunity to kiss the bricks come Saturday afternoon.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 TMC Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 19

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 16.1

Points: 11th

Sammy Smith’s first visit to Indianapolis was last year on the road course. Although this is his second trip to IMS, he will now tackle the 2.5-mile speedway for the first time.

According to NASCAR’s loop data statistics, Smith ranks second among all drivers in quality passes throughout the 2024 season with 764.

Smith heads to Indianapolis off the heals of a top-10 finish last weekend at Pocono, a ninth-place effort which marks his best finish of the season on tracks two miles or greater.

Smith additionally will be running double-duty this weekend as he will be competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday evening.

Sammy Smith

“I haven’t run the Indy oval yet so I’m looking forward to racing in a place with so much history. It’s going to be a busy weekend with us also running the Truck at IRP Friday night, so I’m grateful for my teams for bearing with me as I split my time between both tracks. We had a good car last weekend, we just needed more green laps to be able to put our original strategy to the test. I’m hoping we can carry that into this weekend for a good turnout with TMC.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Pennington Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 19

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 20

Avg. Finish: 19.1

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones has made four career starts on the 2.5-mile oval at IMS in the NXS and has finished inside the top 10 each time. His best finish of sixth came during his last race on this configuration in 2019.

In 56 starts on tracks measuring greater than two miles, the 27-year-old Georgia native has eight top-fives, 24 top-10s and had paced the field for 168 laps.

Pennington, a provider of lawn and garden products created with industry-leading innovation and excellence for over 70 years, will be making its first appearance at IMS on the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend.

Brandon Jones

“I am looking forward to being back on the oval at Indy this weekend. I have had some great runs here in the past, so I am confident that we will have speed and hopefully be in contention to run up front. This No. 9 team is putting in the work to make sure I have a great car this weekend and I am ready to get them the finish they deserve.”

Carson Kvapil

No. 88 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet

Kvapil 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 5

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 38

Avg. Finish: 8.4

Points: 30th

In a season of firsts, Carson Kvapil will make his first attempt at historic IMS in the NXS. It will be his sixth career NXS start.

Kvapil will be seeking his fourth top-five result on Saturday at The Brickyard. In his starts so far this year, the second-generation driver has second-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes.

The 21-year-old driver will jump to a speedway over two miles in length for the first time, taking on the 2.5-mile oval track. The largest track he has competed on thus far in the NXS is Darlington (1.366 miles).

In 11 starts as a crew chief in the NXS, Andrew Overstreet has led his drivers to seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

Carson Kvapil

“Getting to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a big deal. It’s a big place, really has a lot of history to it. We’ll have a fast Clarience Technologies Chevrolet Camaro, thanks to Andrew (Overstreet) and the No. 88 team, and I look forward to my first laps at IMS.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway a combined 25 times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2012. In those starts at the 2.5-mile speedway, the organization has recorded two wins, 10 top-fives and 15 top-10s, with an average finish of 12.6.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones and Carson Kvapil will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, July 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.