TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Indianapolis

The final push towards the series-wide two-week break will see all three NASCAR national series head to the “Racing Capital of the World” of Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 11th tripleheader of the 2024 season. The weekend will feature the highly anticipated return of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) oval for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) – highlighted by the 30th anniversary of the Brickyard 400. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) will kick-off the premier weekend of racing at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP), with Friday’s event marking the penultimate race of the series’ regular season.

CHEVROLET’S WINNING WAYS AT IMS

Chevrolet’s deep-rooted history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway dates back to the track’s early races, where Chevrolet’s co-founder, Louis Chevrolet, and his brothers competed. This weekend will not only mark NASCAR’s return to the oval configuration at IMS, but the revival of one of the sport’s crown jewel events – the Brickyard 400. This weekend, IMS will celebrate the 30th anniversary since the inaugural Brickyard 400 – a race that saw career Chevrolet driver, Jeff Gordon, pilot his Hendrick Motorsports-prepared No. 24 Chevrolet Lumina to the victory.

That victory was just the start of Chevrolet’s success at IMS, with the Bowtie brand heading into the weekend with wins in 17 of the 27 NASCAR Cup Series races at the famed 2.5-mile oval – a record more than double the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with six wins. Chevrolet reeled off an impressive 12 consecutive victories in NASCAR’s top division at the track – recorded from Aug. 2003 to July 2014. The Bowtie brand last paid a visit to victory lane on the IMS oval in July 2017 with Kasey Kahne – ultimately marking his final NCS victory before retiring from full-time competition the following season.

GORDON BOOSTS

﻿BRICKYARD RECORDS

NASCAR Hall of Famer and career Chevrolet driver, Jeff Gordon, has a storied history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Vallejo, California, native became the NASCAR Cup Series’ first winner on the IMS oval by picking up the victory in the inaugural Brickyard 400 (1994). The triumph came when Gordon was at the age of just 23 years, two days – a record that still stands as the series’ youngest winner at the track.

The records don’t stop there. In his 17 career NCS starts at IMS, Gordon tallied five wins, 12 top-fives and 17 top-10s – all of which are series-leading feats.

To help celebrate NASCAR’s 30th anniversary at IMS, the Chevrolet Racing Display in the fan midway will feature the actual No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy Lumina that Jeff Gordon drove to the victory in the inaugural Brickyard 400. In addition, Gordon is scheduled to appear at the Chevrolet Racing Display on Sunday, July 21, at 12:30 p.m. ET for a fan Q&A.

RICK HENDRICK NAMED HONORARY PACE CAR DRIVER FOR BRICKYARD RETURN

With NASCAR’s return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, Rick Hendrick – owner of Hendrick Motorsports and Chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group – will serve as the honorary pace car driver to lead the NASCAR Cup Series to the green flag for Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary season, Hendrick Motorsports has become the sport’s most successful organization, with every win and championship recorded in partnership with Chevrolet. Geoffrey Bodine put Hendrick Motorsports on the map in its founding season – giving the organization its first NCS win at Martinsville Speedway in April 1984. Fast forward to the 2024 season, the Chevrolet organization leads NASCAR’s top division with 14 championships and 309 points-paying wins.

“For all of us at GM and Chevrolet, as well as for our partners at IMS, it’s an honor to have Rick Hendrick lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag at this year’s Brickyard 400,” said Mark Reuss, President of General Motors. “Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports have had a storied history together over the past 40 years. Having Rick pace the 30th anniversary of this prestigious race is a special way to celebrate our partnership and the legacy he has built in NASCAR.”

Hendrick Motorsports is no stranger to success on the famed 2.5-mile oval, with the Chevrolet organization heading into the weekend with a series-leading 10 victories in the Brickyard 400, including the inaugural event in Aug. 1994 with Jeff Gordon. The organization’s anniversary season also saw Rick Hendrick make his debut as a team owner in the NTT INDYCAR Series, who partnered with Arrow McLaren to field the No. 17 Chevrolet INDYCAR entry for Kyle Larson in the Indianapolis 500.

Official press release is linked here: Rick Hendrick to Drive Pace Car at Brickyard 400

ALLGAIER CARRIES MOMENTUM TO THE HOOSIER STATE

At Pocono Raceway, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier netted yet another strong points day – driving his No. 7 Camaro SS to the Stage One win and a runner-up finish to maintain the second position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings. The 38-year-old Illinois native has progressively moved his way up the points standings through the summer swing. Since his victory at Darlington Raceway in May, Allgaier has had top–10 results in seven of the past nine races – including a pair of runner-up finishes.

﻿Looking to continue to build on that momentum, the Team Chevy driver will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with an extra boost of confidence as the only active full-time driver in the series with a win at the 2.5-mile oval. That victory came in Sept. 2018, which also marks Chevrolet’s third and most recent NXS victory on the track’s oval configuration.



With the Superspeedway Package:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval will see teams compete with the superspeedway package, which was previously utilized this season at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. The package has fared well for Chevrolet this season, with the manufacturer earning the victory in each of those events – courtesy of Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill (Daytona, Atlanta) and Jesse Love (Talladega). In addition, each of those events saw the Camaro SS take six of the top-10 finishing positions – further solidifying the manufacturer’s superspeedway strength.

ENFINGER CAPITALIZING ON FINAL REGULAR SEASON PUSH

While CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger is still looking for his first trip to victory lane in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season, the Team Chevy driver is continually proving to be a top contender. The 39-year-old Alabama native came just shy of notching the win at Pocono Raceway last weekend, but a runner-up finish in his No. 9 Silverado RST adds yet another stout result through the series’ summer stretch. Enfinger earned his first runner-up finish of the season at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May, with the Team Chevy driver going on to tally top-six finishes in five of the past six NCTS races. Within that time span, he netted three podium results, including two runner-up finishes (North Wilkesboro, Pocono) and a third-place finish (Charlotte). With a 48-point day at Pocono Raceway, Enfinger was able to build a bigger cushion on the playoff cutline – now holding a 33-point advantage.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at IRP:

Friday’s TSport 200 will mark the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ 20th appearance at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Chevrolet earned the victory in the series’ first appearance at IRP in Aug. 1995 – a win recorded with Mike Skinner behind the wheel of Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Silverado. Grant Enfinger took Chevrolet to its series-leading 10th NCTS victory at IRP in July 2022, giving the Bowtie brand a win record that is double the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with five victories.



Season’s Short-Track Success:

Just two opportunities lie ahead for drivers in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to win and secure a berth into the series’ 10-driver playoff field – both coming at a pair of challenging short-tracks (IRP and Richmond Raceway). NCTS’ points leader Christian Eckes has been an automatic favorite going into short-track events this season, with the Team Chevy driver earning victories in two of the series’ three events on short-tracks measuring .75-mile or less (Bristol, Martinsville). In three short-track races this season, Team Chevy drivers have taken the Silverado RST to at least six top-10 finishes in each event – highlighted by a podium sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field during the tripleheader race weekend in Indianapolis. The Silverado RST will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Friday’s TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Camaro SS will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 Presented by Advance Auto Parts; and the Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG.

· With 55 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has a winning percentage of 52.7% with 29 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – nine wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 11 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – nine wins).

· In 27 NASCAR Cup Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, Chevrolet has earned 17 victories – a record more than double the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with six victories. Of those victories includes a streak of 12-straight, recorded between Aug. 2003 to July 2014.

· Career Chevrolet driver, Jeff Gordon, leads the series with five Brickyard 400 victories, including the inaugural event in Aug. 1994.

· In 10 tripleheader weekends this season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to earn a weekend sweep – accomplishing the feat three times (Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway).

· In 93 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 46 victories – a winning percentage of 49.5%.

· With his victory at Sonoma Raceway, Kyle Larson is the second driver to hit a double-digit win record in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era with 10 triumphs. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, leads the series’ all-time win record in the Next Gen era with 11 victories.

· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 860 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 759

Toyota: 751 (-8)

Ford: 736 (-23)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 712

Toyota: 674 (-38)

Ford: 604 (-108)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 533

Toyota: 499 (-34)

Ford: 443 (-90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

﻿Ross Chastain, No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1

First time back on the Indy oval in several years, how do you think it will be?

“It’s good to be back on the oval. It’s a good change of pace. It’s the first time we’ll be on the oval with this version of the car. A couple of guys did the test there so they’ll probably have a little bit of an upper hand. It’s been a while since I’ve been on the oval but I know how challenging it can be. If we’re good at Pocono, we’ll probably be good at Indy.”

Do you feel racing at IMS should always be on the oval whether the racing is good or bad?

“It could be on the oval. It could be across town at IRP. As long as we are racing in Indianapolis, that’s all I care about.”

What do you expect racing at IRP in the truck?

“I don’t know. I haven’t been there since I made my first race in NASCAR. That was my first truck start. I’ve had desire to get back there and I’m finally getting there.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 SENIX Camaro ZL1

What are your expectations going back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“I’ve always enjoyed the oval at Indianapolis. The prestige behind it, the history. To me when you win the oval, that’s one of the crown jewels. It’s a giant racetrack that you know has so much history and you get to cross the bricks. The celebration that comes along with it. It’s a long race, it’s a lot of fun. My fondest memory of The Brickyard is probably when I was in Victory Lane with Kevin Harvick when he won the Brickyard 400 in 2003 and with Paul Menard in 2011. My brother won his Xfinity race there in 2014. I love those moments.”

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Gainbridge Camaro ZL1

What are your thoughts on heading to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend?

“Indy is a special place, and it’s a big weekend for our Spire Motorsports team. Everybody brings their absolute best to ‘The Brickyard,’ and our No. 7 team is no different. With Indianapolis being the home of Gainbridge, it’s even more of an incentive to have a great run.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Cheddar’s Patriotic Camaro ZL1

What are your thoughts about returning to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“I would like to think that we’ll be good out of the gate going back to Indy but who knows. It’s definitely a tough racetrack. It is so challenging to get right. I’ve had some really good runs there and some that were not so good, but the latest stretch, at the end of the oval time frame that we had in NASCAR, I was right there. I had a shot to win all of them, so I feel really good about going back there. I just want to make sure that our Cheddar’s Patriotic Camaro is as fast as it can be when we get there.”

In 2016, you won poles and races for both NXS and Cup races at Indy, the first time in NASCAR history a driver has accomplished the feat. You also dominated the weekend, leading 211 of a possible 233 laps. How much pride do you take in that accomplishment?

“The 2016 weekend was huge there at the Brickyard for me. Being able to win the pole and the race for both the Xfinity and Cup Series races just showed our strength as a team, but also my strength as a driver in figuring out what it takes to be good at Indy. That was certainly a highlight for me on the track during that period of time.”

Could you tell a big difference in the way the Next Gen car handled at Indy?

“There was a difference in the way the NextGen car handled at Indy. The NextGen car likes to be driven off the right-front tire and you can’t slip the right-rear. But at Indy, as you go through a tire run, you typically continue to get tighter so you need to be on the free side at the start of a run. When you do that with the NextGen car, it can make it very easy to crash.”

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

“We’ve got another super iconic racetrack that we get to return to: the Brickyard. This will be my second brickyard 400. There are certain racetracks we go to that feel extra special knowing that we’re fortunate to be a part of history, and this is one of those places. It’s a big weekend for us and Cirkul, our partner, and everyone involved. We know we’ve got quite a bit of work to do with the flatter race tracks, but everyone is working hard to keep moving this program forward. Hopefully we can do just that.”

﻿Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

Bowman on racing the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

“It’s going to be cool to be back at Indy (Indianapolis Motor Speedway). That’s going to be a really difficult race passing wise, so track position is going to be super key. Race strategy can play a huge role in any of that, so I’m excited for the challenge and to get back there (the oval).”

Blake Harris, Crew Chief, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

Harris on calling the shots for the No. 48 team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with five races to go until the playoffs:

“I think this weekend at Indy (Indianapolis Motor Speedway), will be like how Pocono (Raceway) was for us last weekend. Now that we have the win, we can take some more chances on strategy to put us in position to win (again). We’re also going to continue to focus on picking-up stage points and continue to creep up in the regular season standings and carry a few more bonus points with us (to the playoffs).”

Zane Smith, No. 71 Focused Health Camaro ZL1

What are you looking forward to at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this coming weekend?

“I’m excited to get to Indy this weekend. It will be my first time racing there and it is a super iconic track, so I’m looking forward to getting on the oval on Friday and seeing how it feels. My No. 71 Spire Motorsports team has been working hard day in and day out to bring fast race cars to the track and it has shown the last couple of weekends. Hoping for a solid race on Sunday.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Zeigler Auto Group Camaro ZL1

What does it mean to you to race at a historic track like Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“It means a lot and I’m pumped. I raced quarter-midgets there for years, and even drove one around the oval once. I remember thinking that it would be a dream come true to race a full-sized car competitively at “The Brickyard.” Indy has always been a dream, especially the (Indianapolis) 500, but with no Brickyard races for the last few years, this is an incredible opportunity. We’ve got a strong team and this track suits our racing style, so I’m very optimistic. Everyone’s excited – Luke (Lambert), Jeff (Dickerson), the whole team – and we’re ready for a good run.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1

Do you think about last year when an air hose caught under a fender and cost you a chance at winning the race?

“Last year was heartbreaking, but that’s part of the sport. All we can do is continue to push, continue to build race cars like we had at Indianapolis last year and keep on trying hard to win races. I mean, we win and we lose as a team, and that’s all I can say. The guys brought a very fast race car. I felt that maybe we were one adjustment behind in the first run with the back of the car, but then we made it a little bit better. But I felt like I was always one step behind Chase Elliott and Michael McDowell.”

Are you glad NASCAR is back on the oval at Indy?

“Well I liked the road course here. I thought we had an advantage, but it’s hard to argue against racing on the oval here. There is so much history. Winning here would be so exciting and something you would talk about the rest of your life.”

What are the keys to victory this weekend?

“We are going to have to learn about the track and our car during that Friday practice. That will be key. Obviously on Saturday, getting a good starting spot, and a good pit stall will help and on Sunday it will be about executing with no mistakes on the track and in the pits. I think we are going to put on a great show Sunday and I plan to be at the front.”

Sammy Smith, No. 7 Golden Harvest Silverado RST

You’ve made a pair of starts at IRP. The track is a different animal compared to anyone else. How do you attack getting around the track?

“I had the opportunity to run an ARCA car and a Late Model at IRP in 24 hours. It’s very low grip and restarts quickly go three and four-wide. You can run up near the wall, and you can run all the way on the apron. It provides really good racing. The trucks definitely drive differently than either of the other disciplines I’ve been in there. It will be fun to get rolling and should be a fun race. I’m excited to get back there on Friday night.”

You will be hopping out of the Xfinity car after practice at IMS and jumping right into the truck at IRP to practice and qualify just over an hour afterwards. How different will those experiences be?

“It will be different for sure. They are obviously two different vehicles at two completely different race tracks. The Xfinity cars will be going a lot faster at the big track, and the trucks will be going slower and sliding around a bit more with the low-grip surface. It will be an exciting day.”

Bayley Currey, No. 41 Niece Motorsports Silverado RST

You’ve said that IRP is one of your most-anticipated tracks this year. Why is that?

“I think it’s one of the best racetracks in the world. I’d put it up there with Iowa and Homestead. I got to test a little bit in the simulator last year before SVG hopped in the truck for the race, and I loved it. I’m really excited to race here; some of the best racing is at IRP. I think Cup should go there, Xfinity, IndyCar, everything should be racing here with the trucks. It’s going to be so much fun.”

Matt Mills, No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Silverado RST

What makes IRP such a fun track amongst all the drivers?

“IRP is great. Last year in my first time running at that track, I wasn’t really sure on what to expect, but it was a lot of fun learning how the track changed throughout the course of the race. We’re able to run on the bottom groove, in the middle, and all the way up to the fence. It was cool figuring out how to pass other guys and put them in uncomfortable positions. It just races like how a short track should feel like. Multiple lanes, having the option to change your line based off how the truck is handling, so I’m really looking forward to going back.”

Conor Daly, No. 44 Power Plus Silverado RST

This will be your first truck start on a short track, so what will be the biggest hurdle for you to get used to before Friday night?

“Thankfully, it’s a track that I have driven on before and won on. It’s been a while, but this experience in a heavy stock car on a short track will certainly be something that I’ll be learning every lap, every stint, and every stage. I’m going to learn as much as I can to be able to use it towards the end of the race. I’ve also tried to talk to Ross Chastain. He’s very experienced, so I have a really good teammate to learn from. I just have to take advantage of that and be as quick as I can be at the end of the race.”

Ross Chastain, No. 45 Alliance Highway Safety Silverado RST

How challenging is it to jump from the big track in Indy over to the short track at IRP?

“It’ll be a challenge for sure, but that’s part of the reason why I’m so excited to run at both tracks. I have fond memories of IRP; it’s where my career began, and I think the racing here is great. The two tracks are so different, so nothing will carry over, and I’ll have to use a different mindset as soon as I hop out of the Cup car in Friday’s practice. I’ve had a fun year racing for Al (Niece) and everyone at Niece Motorsports. Any time I get the chance to drive one of their trucks, I know we’ll have the pace to contend. I’m hoping to make this last start of the year a good one for all my guys on the No. 45 team.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Silverado RST

IRP was one of your best “all-around” performances last season. How are you looking to build on your solid day at the track last year?

“I think overall we have just gotten better, both myself and Chad (Walter). We have made some improvements. I have also gotten better at short tracks, which is something I have really been focusing on. That’s a spot I know I’ve needed to improve. IRP is a track I have a little experience at between ARCA and trucks, so hopefully that correlates to a good run this weekend.”

The progressive banking at IRP opens a variety of lines drivers can utilize and make time. Does this add to your excitement as a driver and which line do you prefer to run?

“IRP is interesting because the seams determine the banking of the racetrack. Meaning, the higher you go, the more banking the racetrack has. It’s really a testament to how well your truck works. If your truck is turning well, you can take the inner line with the least amount of banking that is the shortest way around. If your truck isn’t turning, you can use the banking on the higher side of the track to help make the corner. It’s a racetrack that’s a different animal with good tools to use no matter how the truck handles.”

Chase Purdy, No. 77 Bama Buggies Silverado RST

The playoffs are closing in and you find yourself battling at the cutline. What is your mindset heading into the weekend?

“We have one goal heading into this weekend. Win.”

The progressive banking at IRP opens a variety of lines drivers can utilize and make time. How does affect the way you can move through the field?

“The progressive banking makes it a multi-groove track. You can run as high or as low as you want, and still make speed. It makes it exciting as a driver and for the fans. The ability to move around and change lanes gives the driver a lot of options. It creates more opportunities to make passes.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 9

Poles: 7

Laps Led: 1,627

Top-five finishes: 38

Top-10 finishes: 79

Stage wins: 12

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 8

· Ross Chastain: 1

· William Byron: 1

· Shane van Gisbergen: 1

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 860 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 750

Laps led to date: 250,802

Top-five finishes to date: 4,336

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,939

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,194 Chevrolet: 860 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 833 Ford: 733 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 187





