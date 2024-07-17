What went down in the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono

Ryan Blaney returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway in the Great American Getaway 400. This was Blaney’s second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win in the last five races this season and the 12th of his career. The 2023 NASCAR champion won the inaugural NCS race last month at Iowa Speedway, and the Penske No. 12 Ford team could win the championship again this season.

The win also marks Team Penske’s 97th series win and Ford’s 733rd all-time in NCS competition.

“I am super proud of the whole 12 team. The Wabash Ford Mustang was amazing. I appreciate Menards, Body Armour, the Wurth Group, Advance Auto Parts, DEX Imaging, and everyone that makes this possible. It is so cool to win here again. I won here seven years ago for my first Cup win. The crowd, you guys, were amazing. Thank you for being here all weekend.” Blaney said.

Race Notes

There were eight caution flags for 34 laps.

There were eight lead changes among eight drivers.

Blaney led the most laps with 41.

Martin Truex Jr. won stage one.

Denny Hamlin won stage two.

The race lasted 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 59 seconds.

The margin of victory was 1.312 seconds.

What went down behind Blaney

Denny Hamlin started fourth, led 31 laps, won stage 2, and drove his No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE to second place finish, 1.3 seconds back. This was Hamlin’s eighth top-five of the season.

“Hats off to this whole Mavis Tires and Brakes team. Dave (Sorbaro), the CEO and 100 associates were here today, so we were proud to host them. Would’ve loved to give them a victory, but second is close and at least, it’s good to get back on track. We’ve had some slides over the last month-and-a-half.” Hamlin said.

Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Ally Best Friends Camaro ZL1 team finished third. Bowman ran in the top-10 throughout most of the race most of the race and collected points in both stages. Bowman has six top-fives and 12 top-10s this season.

“Proud of my No. 48 Ally Best Friends Chevy team. It was a good run; we just needed a little bit more to get to the No. 12 (Ryan Blaney). Once I abused the right-rear tire for so long, it made Denny’s (Hamlin) job pretty easy to get around me. But yeah, it was a solid third-place day.” Bowman said.

William Byron finished fourth, and Joey Logano finished fifth.

“We were just kind of okay. Definitely had a decent No. 24 Raptor High Heat Chevy. Really good execution and everyone did a good job of just keeping their heads in it.” Bryon said. “Not every situation went our way with the strategy, but we were able to have decent restarts, especially at the end there, and just kind of maintained it to the end. Definitely a lot of things to dissect, but really proud of the team and just good to get a top-five, for sure.”

“Overall, a top five, you have to be somewhat happy with that. We had speed there toward the end of the race and I think we could have run in the top two. I don’t know if we could have been better than Ryan or not, but it just took us too long to get the balance right.” Logano said.

RFK Racing had a great day. Brad Keselowski finished seventh, Chris Buescher finished 11th, and both drivers led a series of laps.

It was another bad day for Kyle Busch. An on-track incident ended the day early for Busch, resulting in a 32nd finish.

“We ended up getting hit from behind and it ended our day early. That’s just racing these days and it’s what happens. I just want to give thanks to all of our partners.” Busch said. “It’s just unfortunate circumstances. Thank you to Rowdy Nation and all the fans for their continued support. We’ll go back to work and get ready for Indianapolis.”

What’s Next

The NCS heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the 30th running of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.