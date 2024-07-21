TEAM PENSKE AND PPG EXTEND LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP

Josef Newgarden to Continue Racing No. 2 PPG Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES

MOORESVILLE, NC (July 21, 2024) – The 40-plus year partnership between Team Penske and PPG – one of the longest-running business relationships in motorsports history – will continue in 2024 and beyond with today’s announcement of a multi-year extension of PPG’s sponsorship across the team’s NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

The distinctive blue-and-white PPG paint scheme will continue to be featured in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition as two-time series champion and back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner, Josef Newgarden, will race the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet in 2024 and into the future. Under the partnership extension, PPG will continue to serve as an associate partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet driven by two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power, and the No. 3 Chevrolet driven by six-time INDYCAR SERIES race winner Scott McLaughlin. PPG will also continue as a Team Penske partner in the NASCAR Cup Series, serving as an associate sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by 2022 DAYTONA 500 champion Austin Cindric, the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, and the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

“Our relationship with PPG was really one of the first business-to-business partnerships of its kind in motorsports,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric. “It began over 40 years ago and we are really proud of everything we have accomplished together on and off the race track. Their commitment to motorsports has been far-reaching. We are looking forward to continuing to wear their colors in the winner’s circle for years to come.”

The Team Penske and PPG partnership began with the 1984 INDYCAR SERIES season. Over the last 40-plus years, Team Penske and PPG have amassed unparalleled successes together. Notable accomplishments include, 17 Indianapolis 500 victories, 11 INDYCAR titles, four NASCAR Cup Series championships, three DAYTONA 500 wins, seven NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, four Australian SuperCars Championship triumphs and a Bathurst 1000 victory.

“I am honored and excited to continue representing PPG in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” said Newgarden. “They are a legacy partner not only of Team Penske, but of the series as well. A company with terrific products deserves a beautiful paint scheme and the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet certainly has that. Fans love it as much as we do. I have a lot of wins with PPG and I am looking forward to plenty more in the future.”

Building on the partnership with Team Penske, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) also announced today that PPG has extended its title sponsorship of the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400, a crown jewel of the NASCAR season, for multiple years. In addition, PPG will continue as the Official Paint and Finishing Supplier of IMS.

“We are excited to build upon our extensive history with Team Penske, INDYCAR, and IMS,” said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “To be able to expand and strengthen these relationships speaks to the commitment and success we’ve had together. I look forward to seeing the PPG name on Team Penske cars and at the Brickyard 400 for years to come.”

Team Penske’s most recent NASCAR victory at IMS came with Cindric in 2021 on the famed facility’s road course behind the wheel of the No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang. Team Penske and PPG have visited victory lane together 13 times across INDYCAR and NASCAR competition as a primary partner.

“For more than four decades, PPG has been one of the most trusted, innovative and dedicated partners in motorsports,” said Roger Penske. “We look forward to building on our long-term relationship with PPG at Team Penske for many years to come. We are also excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to feature PPG and their commitment to enhancing our communities across INDYCAR and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

ABOUT PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

ABOUT TEAM PENSKE

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 630 major race wins, over 690 pole positions and 44 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 58-year history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2024, Team Penske currently competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship this season.