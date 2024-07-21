Toyota Racing – NCS Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 07.21.24

REDDICK, BELL AND WALLACE EARN TOP-FIVES IN THE BRICKYARD 400

Reddick leads the most laps from pole and finishes runner-up in Crown Jewel return

INDIANAPOLIS (July 21, 2024) – Starting from pole and leading the most laps (40), 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick came home second in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reddick had speed all day in his No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, leading the majority of Stage 1 as cars split strategies throughout the stage and race. Towards the end of the 160-lap race, Reddick faced an issue on pit road, but methodically marched his way through the field in the final 30 laps and was within striking distance of his second win at the “Racing Capital of the World,” on the final restart, but settled for second. With the result, Reddick remains 15 points behind the regular season points lead. The runner-up finish was Reddick’s series-leading 15th top-10 finish of the season and fifth top-10 in a row.

Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace also finished the day in the top-five, coming home fourth and fifth, respectively. Both Camry XSEs hung around the top-10 most of the afternoon and converted on solid finishes as cars dove for pitlane over the final few caution flags, to earn their seventh and fourth top-fives this season. The result from Wallace now puts him less than 10 points out of the Playoffs.

John Hunter Nemechek also had a solid day with his No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, starting 10th and leading 14 laps in Stage 2, but got caught up in a Stage 3 incident, which resulted in a 29th-place finish.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race 22 of 36 – 160 Laps, 400 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, TYLER REDDICK

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

5th, BUBBA WALLACE

23rd, TY GIBBS

27th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

28th, ERIK JONES

29th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

32nd, DENNY HAMLIN

33rd, JIMMIE JOHNSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Talk us through your race today and those late-race restarts?

“Yeah, I mean me and Kyle (Larson) just, were the first few cars on that alternate strategy. We had that issue on pit road. I think he had some issue on pit road as well that put him back there. Just didn’t have anything to lose. A great effort by all of us, the car went through the field. Unfortunately, when Kyle got to me and passed me like he did, I wasn’t expecting it. It was really creative, and he continued to catch the rest of the field and pass cars. I wish I could’ve seen that one coming and maybe defended that better. It was a great way to make a pass. It unfortunately means we bring home our Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry second. But good points day. Didn’t score as many as the 5 (Larson), but nonetheless, a fairly-solid points day.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How was the race today?

“It was a little bit of a struggle today for our Rheem Camry, but Adam (Stevens, crew chief) and William (Hartman, engineer) and (Chris) Whitenight (engineer) had a great strategy and we were able to run it out of gas and get a good finish out of it. Something to build on and hopefully we can improve after the break and come out strong for Richmond.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 U.S. Air Force Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your race?

“We were fifth – what a day. I just did not do a good job on Friday and Saturday and set us behind for track position. I really didn’t know what our car had, but I knew the people we had on it and that is what matters the most. I appreciate Bootie (Barker, crew chief) and the gang for just giving me a car to work with. The No. 23 U.S. Air Force Toyota Camry was really, really fast. It felt really good. After a few laps, I was like, I don’t know what we have – but it is good to be back on the oval. The finish is making my mood better, but it was really difficult to pass. All-in-all, a good day. A good points day.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 29th

Walk us through what happened on that incident?

“I changed lanes there after the start/finish line, went to the bottom. I had a pretty good run. Everyone started checking up going into (turn) one. I checked up and I think I got hooked in the left rear here. Not really sure, moved down and I think Daniel (Hemric) got me. It stinks. Our Pye Barker Toyota Camry XSE was really fast today. We led laps. Not leading laps just in a speedway race, actually leading laps there. Proud of all the guys. Proud of the effort. Pye Barker Fire & Safety colors looked really good today. Thank you to everyone. Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development, Inc.). Everyone to keep us safe. That was a really hard hit. But overall, really excited for a couple weeks off after the last few weeks. But, proud I’ve been able to show speed three of the last five weeks. Looking forward to getting back after the break and seeing what we can do.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 32nd

Are you okay and what happened?

“I couldn’t see. There was a car coming across the track and I hit him.”

Why were the restarts so hectic today?

“It was because you couldn’t pass. Yeah, we’re all just running in a line there and saving fuel. It’s like a speedway race. But you know, we were doing everything we could to get to the finish. Didn’t make it.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 33rd

What happened there?

“I was cruising along on the bottom and got hit in the right rear and got turned into the outside fence at that point. Those restarts are just so aggressive, everybody is pushing to get to the end of the race, and it is go time. Sadly, those pushes didn’t line-up right. I don’t know what started that but something on the outside happened, and they collected me and off and around we went. It was great to be back. Our cars were driving nice all weekend. Unfortunately, in qualifying, we just missed our balance, but very competitive in the race. We drove from 33rd to 17th, and then actually got to 11th there. All-in-all, a strong Carvana Camry, and it felt nice behind the wheel. I’m starting to understand the Next Gen vehicle. I think our group is starting to understand what we need for the cars. It was a great day for us in general. 42 (John Hunter Nemechek) has been in the top-five all day, so hopefully we can have a good finish.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.