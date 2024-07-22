Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Brickyard 400

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 32nd for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hemric dropped multiple spots at the start of the opening 50-lap stage, radioing that the No. 31 Cirkul Chevrolet was free handling. On lap 33, crew chief Trent Owens made the call to pit for two tires, in order to gain back some track position. Hemric went on to finish 23rd in the first stage.

During the first stage break, Hemric pitted for four tires and fuel, before starting the second stage from 29th place. The first non-stage caution came out on lap 70, and Hemric pitted once again for right-side tires. After restarting 28th, Hemric narrowly avoided a crash and pitted under caution for left-side tires. He restarted 29th with 22 laps remaining in the stage and finished in the same position.

Hemric pitted during the second stage break for four tires with the intention of only taking two under green during the final stage. The next two cautions came out on the restarts, and Hemric stayed out during both. Hemric restarted 10th with 46 laps remaining. When the next caution came out on lap 126, Hemric had made it to fifth and stayed out under caution, before restarting on the outside of the front row with 31 laps remaining. Falling to fourth, Hemric raced back to the third position, holding the No. 5 car off, until he was forced to pit for fuel with eight laps remaining. An overtime-inducing caution happened with three laps remaining, as Hemric sat 20th for the first attempt. On the restart, Hemric was collected in a wreck, ending his day early. He was scored 30th.



“It was a chaotic restart, as some guys were running out of fuel. The No. 42 checked up, and unfortunately I had nowhere to go but into the back of him. We had a tough day but got to run up front and show some speed, so I’m proud of the gains we made as a team.” – Daniel Hemric

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 15th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The No. 16 fired off loose and lacked the stability that Allmendinger had in practice. On lap 16, Allmendinger made an unscheduled pit stop under green for four tires, fuel, wedge, and air pressure adjustments to help with the handling of the car. The No. 16 came off pit road in 38th place and went a lap down. By the end of stage one, Allmendinger was scored in 20th place on the lead lap.

During the stage break, Allmendinger came to pit road for a left-rear adjustment. The Campers Inn RV Chevy restarted in 26th on lap 56 and had taken over 22nd on the first lap under green. When the caution came out on lap 70, Allmendinger reported the No. 16 was more comfortable to drive than it was the first run, but he couldn’t be any tighter. Allmendinger came to pit road for right-side tires and fuel, before restarting in 19th with 29 laps remaining in the stage. The No. 16 was involved in a wreck on the back stretch on lap 75 that ultimately ended the day for Allmendinger and the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevy. Allmendinger was scored in 37th.



“I saw everyone start checking up. I actually saw the No. 21 [Harrison Burton] on the bottom, so I went to go to the middle. Right as I went to the middle, the No. 24 [William Byron] was coming across. It’s just kind of the story of the year: wrong place, wrong time. We missed it at the beginning of the race in our No. 16 Campers RV Chevy. We were really loose, so we lost some track position. We started getting it back and I felt like we kind of got into that 15th to 20th place range that we thought we would be. It’s just disappointing, but it’s part of it. The way the wreck happened, it was kind of out of my control.” – AJ Allmendinger





