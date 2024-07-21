Larson Works Overtime To Win Dramatic Brickyard 400 in Return to Oval

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, July 21, 2024) – Less than two months separated agony from ecstasy for Kyle Larson at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Larson left IMS on May 26 disappointed after finishing 18th in his first Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge start after qualifying fifth and leading four laps in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” On Sunday, Larson stood triumphantly on Victory Podium and kissed the fabled Yard of Bricks after completing a wild climb to an overtime victory in the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG.

“This is just such a prestigious place, such hallowed ground,” Larson said. “Pretty neat just to get an opportunity to race here on the oval again. What a job by our team. Never gave up at all. We just fought and dug and had things work out.

“I love all you Indiana fans, and I know you guys love me, too. How about we come back next May and try to kiss these bricks in an Indy car? I think everything comes full circle, and everything’s meant to be. And today definitely felt meant to be for us.”

Larson, who started fifth, won the race under caution in the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet on the second attempt in overtime. Pole sitter Tyler Reddick finished second in the No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney finished third in the No. 12 Menards/Atlas Ford fielded by IMS owner Roger Penske’s team.

2021 Cup Series champion Larson earned the record-extending 11th Brickyard 400 victory for Hendrick Motorsports on a day in which team chairman Rick Hendrick led the field to the green flag as the honorary driver of the Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car.

This was the first win on the iconic 2.5-mile oval for Larson, as the Brickyard 400 returned to that circuit for the first time since 2020 after three years on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at the Racing Capital of the World. But it was the second IMS victory for Larson, who won the Driven2SaveLives BC39 USAC Midget race in 2021 on The Dirt Track at IMS, a quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3.

Larson’s path to victory was paved by equal parts of aggression and good luck. He drove his way through the field after his last pit stop on Lap 123, slicing up and down the entire width of racing surface to gain ground on the leaders.

He took advantage of fresher tires than the leaders to reach the top five by passing Denny Hamlin on Lap 148 and climbed to fourth by passing Zane Smith on Lap 149. By then, Larson latched onto the rear bumper of Daniel Hemric’s No. 31 Cirkul Chevrolet. 2018 Brickyard 400 winner Brad Keselowski led in the No. 6 Body Guard Ford, with Blaney second.

But Keselowski made his previous pit stop on Lap 102, and his fuel-saving efforts appeared to maybe need more caution laps to try and stretch to the finish at the regulation distance. That gamble rolled snake eyes when Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Cheddar’s Patriotic Chevrolet and Hamlin’s No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota made side-to-side contact in Turn 3 on Lap 158, triggering a caution that forced overtime.

As the field lined up to take the green flag for the first overtime restart on Lap 162, Keselowski took the inside lane, with Blaney to his outside and Larson behind Keselowski in third. But Keselowski’s car began to run out of gas, and he dove into the pits. Larson moved from third to first in the restart order in the inside lane and powered past Blaney in Turn 1 on Lap 162, taking a lead he would never lose.

“I knew the 6 (Keselowski) was probably going to run out if it went green, and at the restart, I couldn’t believe they stayed out,” Blaney said. “I knew there was no way they were going to make it, so I obviously chose the top (lane) because he might run out in the restart zone. And he runs out coming to the green, so he gets to go to pit road and the 5 (Larson) gets promoted. Luck of the day right there, I guess.”

But there still was more drama. As Larson gapped Blaney in the short chute between Turns 1 and 2 on the restart, a five-car chain reaction collision occurred at the end of the front straightaway and in Turn 1. That triggered another caution and then a red flag lasting 17 minutes to straighten a concrete barrier at the exit of pit road moved by contact in the incident.

Larson’s car needed a bump start from a tow truck on the front straightaway to restart after the red flag period ended. At the restart on Lap 166, Larson and Blaney made side-to-side contact before Turn 1, with Larson pulling ahead and staying out front down the back straightaway. Meanwhile, the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford of Ryan Preece spun in Turn 2 and was mired in the infield grass in Turn 2.

The field continued to race under green, with Larson taking the white flag in the lead on Lap 167. Preece tried to drive his car out of the grass but couldn’t due to a flat tire, and the caution flag flew to end the race. Larson had enough fuel to cruise around and take the checkered.

“With the way the strategy was working out, with Brad running out of fuel and me inheriting the front row and all that, just a lot had to fall into place,” Larson said. “Thankfully it did. I just can’t believe it. It’s surreal to win here.”

Reddick, who led a race-high 40 laps, passed Blaney on the last lap to take second place.

