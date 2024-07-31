Event Preview: Wright Motorsports at IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America

BATAVIA, Ohio. (July 31, 20240) – Wright Motorsports stands ready to take on the legendary Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the next round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Racing the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, driven by Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer, the team aims to capitalize on their momentum and close in on their first win in the 2024 season.

“After sitting out the previous round in Canada, we’re excited to get back to racing in the IMSA WeatherTech series,” said Team Owner John Wright. “We have many years of experience running Porsches at Road America and we’ve had strong results so far this year. We’re ready to put it all together and have a positive run in Wisconsin.”

Despite not competing in the entire championship, the dynamic duo of Adelson and Skeer have shown remarkable ability on the track racing against more seasoned sports car racing veterans. They first debuted their Porsche 911 GT3 R (type 992) at Road America in 2023 and have spent the last year making great strides with the impressive Porsche. This familiarity with the track, combined with the drivers’ growing experience, sets the stage for an exciting performance in Sunday’s race.

The two-hour and 40-minute race kicks off on Sunday at 2:10 PM CT. Fans will watch as all five IMSA WeatherTech classes compete and Wright Motorsports, Adelson, and Skeer push the limits in pursuit of their first victory in the GTD category. For those not able to attend, the race will air stream in the United States on Peacock and internationally on imsa.com/tvlive and IMSA’s YouTube page.

EVENT SCHEDULE | ALL TIMES CENTRAL

Friday, August 2

1:55 PM – 3:25 PM Practice 1

Saturday, August 3

9:55 AM – 11:25 AM Practice 2

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM Autograph Session

4:20 PM – 4:35 PM GTD Qualifying

Sunday, August 4

12:50 PM – 1:50 PM Open Grid Fan Walk

2:10 PM – 4:50 PM IMSA SportsCar Weekend (Race)

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

Road America is one of the greatest tracks in the world, and I’ve thoroughly loved racing on it every time I’ve been there. To be racing there with IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship is something that I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time, and I can’t wait to get out there.

Elliott Skeer

I’m Very much looking forward to what will be a packed IMSA weekend at Road America! It’s a super cool feeling going from old-school track to old-school track and getting the full experience of North American sports car racing at its best. Road America was our debut in the 911 GT3 R last year and I’m super excited to see the progress Wright has made to the car as well as Adam’s driving! Going to be fun as always.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.