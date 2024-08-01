CUT TIRE ENDS EDDIE TAFOYA JR’S NIGHT AT VENTURA – SANTA MARIA IS UP NEXT AUGUST 10

(Chino, CA, July 30, 2024) Southern California Racing Star Eddie Tafoya Jr. had a shot in the Surecan Shootout at the famous Ventura Raceway. However, a cut tire knocked the pleasant driver out of the Ultimate Sprint Car Series 30-lap main event presented by Inland Rigging.

Tafoya, the 2018 PAS Young Guns champion and 2019 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, was racing the family-owned #51T for the first time in USCS competition. Two years prior to Saturday’s show, Tafoya drove to his first-ever USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Woodland Automotive Display fast time at Ventura. On the same night, he finished 5th in the 30-lap main event. Therefore, it came as no surprise to anyone when he drove to the second fastest time in his qualifying group of eight cars at the Shootout. After qualifying, he continued to show speed in his 10-lap heat race. Starting on the outside of row two, he drove forward to finish second.

The main event saw Tafoya coming off the outside of row five in 10th. The veteran driver worked his way up to eighth in the caution flag-plagued race. Most importantly, he stayed out of the numerous tangles. However, on one of the restarts, he got clobbered from behind. The blow tore a hole in his left rear tire and knocked the 27-year-old Chino Hills, California driver out of the race. Unfortunately, that saddled him with a 21st-place finish.

Despite the disappointing outcome, he is sixth overall in the USCS championship standings.

Tafoya is amidst a three-week break in his racing schedule. He used the first part of his time off to grab some sun and fun south of the border. When he gets back, he will be prepping his cars for a pair of races in the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. First up will be an August 10th outing at the Santa Maria Speedway where he finished second in a USCS race on June 15th. One week later he will return to his home track, Perris Auto Speedway.

Friendly Tafoya is always happy to meet the fans in the pits after every race. He will sign autographs, pose for photos, and sell his beautiful 2024 team shirts. For fans who cannot attend the races, the team shirts are available at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, Inland Rigging, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Gasper Transportation, CMI Precision Machining, Owen’s Insurance Services, Keen Concrete, DRC Chassis, and Rider Racing Engines for supporting its racing program.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. 2024 USAC National Results

January 11 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl Midget Nationals 22nd A Main

January 14 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl Midget Nationals 7th D Main

February 24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

March 9 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprints 13th A Main

March 10 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprints 17th A Main

March 16 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

March 23 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 12th A Main

April 6 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 22nd A Main

April 27th Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 9th A Main

May 11th Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USCS Sprint Cars Rained Out

May 18 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 20th A Main

May 25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cas Series 8th A Main

June 1 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 23rd A Main

June 5 Lawrenceburg Speedway 410 Sprint Cars 8th A Main

June 6 Lincoln Park Speedway 410 Sprint Cars 12th A Main

June 7 Bloomington Speedway 410 Sprint Cars 6th B Main

June 8 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 4th A Main

June 15 Santa Maria Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

June 22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

July 13 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 7th A Main

July 27 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 21st A Main