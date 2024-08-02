MOTORCYCLE RACER BRAYDIN COLLIE WILL MAKE SECOND LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR START SATURDAY

(Lakeside, CA, August 1, 2024) After an impressive debut for Sexton Gatlin Racing four weeks ago in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series at the Santa Maria Speedway, flat track motorcycle racer Braydin Collie will be back in action this Saturday, August 3rd, when the SoCal Lightning Sprint Car Series races at the Barona Speedway. Collie will be the only one flying the SGR flag on Saturday night as the other team drivers are on vacation.

Collie, who lives in El Cajon, California, got off to the typical start for a first-time open-wheel driver when he qualified 14th in the stout 14-car field. He followed that up with a seventh-place result in his heat. However, in the main, he figured it out. Starting 13th on the high-speed banked oval, he raced forward, passed seven cars, and finished sixth. Only one other driver passed more cars than the new kid on the track.

For Saturday’s race, Collie will be in the same #44 he drove at Santa Maria. It is the car three time lightning sprint car champion Brent Sexton drove to victory at Barona on May 25th.

Veteran Sexton and his 20-year-old son Grant will return to action at the Santa Maria Speedway a week from Saturday, August 10th, in the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. Brent will be 13th in Series points when he bumps off for hot laps on the night. Grant, who captured the series Rookie of the Year award in 2023, is two positions and 41 points behind his dad entering that race.

The last time the Lakeside, California-based duo visited Santa Maria on July 6th, Brent, 52, finished 15th in the 30-lap main. Grant, who turned 20 last month, was knocked out of the race early on and placed 20th.

The Sextons last raced on July 20th in the Ultimate Sprint Car Series, presented by Inland Rigging, at Ventura. Grant finished seventh in the A main that night. Brent finished seventh in the B main. That left him one spot shy of transferring to the A.

To see Collie in action in his second lightning sprint car race on Saturday at Barona, spectator gates will open at noon, and racing will begin at 6:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. For kids 7 to 17, admission is $10.00. Seniors, Military, and EMTs also get in for $10.00. Children 6 and under are free. Family packs of two adults and two kids are $50.00. Parking is free. The Barona Speedway is located at 1754 Wildcat Canyon Road, in Lakeside, California. The track website https://baronaspeedway.com/ and the phone number is (619) 994-6560.

Brent Sexton 2024 Results

2/24/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

3/1/24 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 4th A Main

3/2/24 Imperial Valley Raceway SoCal Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

3/8/24 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars 12th A Main

3/9/24 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars 16th A Main

3/16/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

3/23/24 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

4/6/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 17th A Main

4/20/24 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 25th A Main

4/20/24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

4/27/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

5/18/24 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

5/25/24 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

6/1/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 10th A Main

6/8/24 Barona Speedway SoCal Lightning Sprints 5th A Main

6/22/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 13th A Main

7/6/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

7/13/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 9th A Main

7/20/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 7th B Main

Grant Sexton 2024 Results

2/24/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 18th A Main

3/8/24 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars 9th A Main

3/9/24 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprint Cars 5th A Main

3/16/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

3/23/24 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

4/6/24 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

4/20/24 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 16th A Main

4/27/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 19th A Main

5/11/24 Barona Speedway So Cal Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

5/18/24 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Car Series 5th A Main

6/1/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 3rd A Main

6/22/24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

7/6/24 Santa Maria Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 20th A Main

7/20/24 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 7th A Main

Braydin Collie 2024 Results

7/6/24 Santa Maria Speedway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main