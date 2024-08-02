NASCAR Superstar Greg Biffle to Race in ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Care 150 at Tri-City Raceway

Temperance, MI (August 2, 2024) – NASCAR Cup Series superstar Greg Biffle will compete in the upcoming ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Care 150 at Tri-City Raceway on Saturday, August 10. Biffle will drive the No. 23 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet for team owner Joe Farré.

Biffle will pay tribute to his Pacific Northwest heritage by racing in front of his hometown fans at the unique half-mile tri-oval. Biffle, born in Portland, was raised in nearby Vancouver, Washington and began his illustrious career racing on the bullrings across the northwest.

“I’m so excited to return to the famous Tri-City Raceway in the Tri-Cities, Washington area,” Biffle said. “I’m looking forward to returning to the track in an ARCA West car almost 30 years after I won the track championship. It’s an honor to drive for one of the teams well-known in the sport, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to return to racing at this historic Northwest racetrack.”

Biffle, who was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, is no newcomer to the ARCA Menards West Series. His impressive career includes competition in the former NASCAR Winston West Series in the early 1990s, a steppingstone in his ascent to the NASCAR Cup Series ranks.

Biffle is also a champion in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, winning the title in 2000, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, winning the championship in 2002. He narrowly missed becoming the first driver to win a championship in all three NASCAR national series when he finished second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings in 2005, just 35 points behind champion Tony Stewart.

Biffle has 19 career NASCAR Cup Series wins, 20 Xfinity Series victories, and 17 wins in the Craftsman Truck Series.

He made two starts in what is now the ARCA Menards Series West, finishing fourth in his most recent start at Altamont Motorsports Park in 1996. He is a former track champion at Tri-City Raceway in the late model division.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of Greg’s return to his racing roots in the Pacific Northwest,” said team owner Joe Farré, echoing Biffle’s excitement. “As a West Coast racer myself, I cannot thank the local supporters, track owners, series sponsor, and series officials enough for the opportunity to return to iconic racetracks like Tri-City Raceway. We need more people like Greg, the people of the Northwest racing community, and sponsors alike, to support the continuation of these tracks, teams, and series.

“Greg’s commitment to this race, the racing community, and growing teams like ours just goes to show how important it is that we all work together to keep racing alive in the Pacific Northwest, and across this great country,” Farré continued. “Racing is more than business or competition; to many, racing is a way of life, a way to socialize and gather as a community. Racing is an American pastime that we cannot allow to be lost.”

Sigma Performance Services won the ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma Raceway earlier in 2024 with current NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contender Sam Mayer driving. The team also finished third with 2014 ARCA Menards Series champion Mason Mitchell driving at Iowa Speedway in June.

The ARCA Menards Napa Auto Care 150 will be streamed live on FloRacing starting at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Sigma Performance Services

Sigma Performance Services (SPS) is a leading name in the world of motorsports, dedicated to excellence, innovation, and fostering the growth of racing talent. Based in Las Vegas, SPS is committed to delivering top performance in every race.