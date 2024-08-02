Juan Pablo Montoya Returns to NASCAR in the No. 50 Mobil 1™ Toyota Camry XSE with 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen

Colombian Racing Legend Caps Final NASCAR Race Celebrating Mobil 1’s 50th Anniversary with dedicated paint scheme at Watkins Glen International

Huntersville, N.C. (Aug. 2, 2024) – 23XI Racing, in collaboration with the Mobil 1 brand, announced today that Juan Pablo Montoya, a decorated and championship-winning driver in multiple series, will compete in the No. 50 Mobil 1™ Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Watkins Glen International on September 15. The race will serve as the third and final event for the No. 50 Camry, which has competed at two previous races this season as part of a larger global celebration for the Mobil 1 brand to commemorate its 50th anniversary and as a third entry for 23XI.

The 50th-anniversary commemoration began at Circuit of the Americas in March with Japanese racing star Kamui Kobayashi behind the wheel, followed by rising NASCAR star Corey Heim at Nashville Superspeedway in June. For the final race of the celebration, it’s only fitting to close out with another elite international racing legend. Montoya, a NASCAR regular from 2007 to 2013, will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2014 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to NASCAR racing, the Colombian-born driver has competed full-time in Formula One, CART, IndyCar, and IMSA. He has won championships in CART (1999) and IMSA (2019) and is a two-time Indy 500 winner and three-time winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Montoya has 12 overall starts at Watkins Glen in four different series. He has one win (2010), a pole award, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes in his seven starts there in the Cup Series.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a Cup car and racing at Watkins Glen – a track I really enjoy and had the chance to experience earlier in my career,” shared Montoya. “It’s an honor to celebrate the Mobil 1 team’s remarkable legacy in racing and be recognized for my contributions to motorsports. The Mobil 1 brand was one of my first sponsors when I started racing, so to represent the brand again as they celebrate this milestone will be so special. I’m also excited to work with 23XI and experience what the team is building.”

While Watkins Glen is the final on-track NASCAR Cup Series event to celebrate the 50th anniversary for the Mobil 1 brand, fans can get an inside look into each race through a content series that will be released later this year on Mobil 1 Racing’s social channels. The series will highlight Kobayashi, Heim, and Montoya as they prepare for and take on the NASCAR Cup Series events – while driving the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota.

“Being able to have such an iconic driver like Juan Pablo Montoya to race the No. 50 car is the perfect way to complete the run of our gold paint scheme with 23XI Racing,” explained Katy Howell, Director of Global Sponsorships and Marketing Services, on behalf of the Mobil 1 team. “We worked with Juan Pablo at the beginning of his career, so to partner with a legendary driver such as himself as he returns to NASCAR is truly a dream come true. It has been an exciting year for our brand globally as we celebrate a historic milestone, and we are thrilled to have an all-star line-up for the third entry of the No. 50 Camry. Each of the drivers and teams showcase our true passion for racing that we celebrate in everything we do as a brand. It has been a privilege to continue to showcase how our products can help race teams and consumers get the most out of their engines.”

“Juan Pablo Montoya is a world-class driver who has won in everything he’s driven, and he will be a great closer to the 50th-anniversary celebration we’ve had in NASCAR with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota,” said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. “The events have highlighted racing legends as well as what’s next in motorsports, and 23XI has been honored to have been a part of adding to the Mobil 1 legacy and celebrating such a momentous occasion.”

As the Mobil 1 team continues to elevate the sport of racing and create unique experiences for drivers and fans, the brand has unveiled special paint schemes, liveries, and decals to honor its 50-year legacy in a variety of motorsports series around the world including IMSA, Formula One, INDYCAR, NHRA, Moto GP and many more.

With the upcoming Watkins Glen International event concluding the three-race run for the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE and NASCAR Cup Series celebrations for the Mobil 1 brand, fans can tune in to cheer on Montoya as he makes his incredible return to the sport and as races towards another win.

About Mobil 1

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X. Join us. For the love of driving.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry. In 2023, both Wallace and Reddick earned spots in the NASCAR Playoffs. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.