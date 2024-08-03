Dempsey-Wright Motorsports Welcomes Partners with Dream Drives for Kids and RAFA Racing Club

BATAVIA, Ohio. (August 2, 2024) – As Dempsey-Wright Motorsports heads into the second race weekend of the Porsche Endurance Challenge North America, the team proudly welcomes its newest partners, Dream Drives for Kids and RAFA Racing Club. With Patrick Dempsey and Patrick Long continuing their 2024 race season, the team will compete next weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, bringing exposure to the newest members of the Dempsey-Wright family.

The partnership with Dream Drives for Kids aligns perfectly with Patrick Dempsey’s own Dempsey Center and its commitment to combating childhood cancer. Dream Drives for Kids partners with hospitals and care organizations in the Pacific Northwest to provide kids the unique opportunity to get out of the hospital, away from treatment for a day, and into a car, giving them an experience unlike any other. This comes at no cost to children and their families. Dream Drives for Kids is expanding nationally across the United States.

“We are hugely excited to blend our work at Dream Drives for Kids with Mr. Dempsey’s commitment to helping treat cancer via The Dempsey Center,” said Eric Peterson, President and Co-Founder of Dream Drives for Kids. “We are longtime fans of Porsche, Mr. Long, and Mr. Dempsey, and we are excited to bring our small team to Austin at the end of the season and watch Wright Motorsports race for the win! We are working with two Austin, Texas organizations — JoyRx and Dell Children’s — to identify three children and their families who will join us at Circuit of the Americas on November 22nd to meet the Wright Motorsports team and see what real racing is like, up close and personal.”

The latest partner to join Dempsey-Wright Motorsports is RAFA Racing Club, a group of racing diehards on a mission to create unprecedented access, community, and experiences in the world of motorsports. With the first of many global clubhouse locations opening in Houston and Austin, TX this year, the RAFA Racing Club is building exclusive destinations for passionate fans and seasoned drivers alike to experience the thrill and camaraderie of racing together and get access to premium driver development and performance programs. Additionally, RAFA Racing Club is leading a series of initiatives around supporting and promoting women in motorsports.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Wright-Dempsey motorsport team on the Porsche Endurance Challenge,” said Rafa Martinez, Founder of RAFA Racing Club. “We share a passion for the sport and a commitment to bringing it to a wider audience. We are proud to sponsor such amazing talent and cannot wait to see what they do on the track.”

Road America will host round two of the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama. August 9 – 11. The event will not be open to the public, but fans can find session times and watch the races live via www.porschesprint.com. Additional resources for Dream Drives for Kids can be found at dreamdrivesforkids.com and on Instagram at @dreamdrivesforkids, and for RAFA Racing Club at rafaracing.club.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.