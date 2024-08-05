A third Victory in NASCAR Canada at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières: The Target of Louis-Philippe Dumoulin

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), August 5th, 2024.- This weekend will be held the 54th edition of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières. This year again, the NASCAR Canada Series race will be the feature race, and for three-time series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin the GP3R always represents a special moment in the season. But it’s also a venue where he has had a lot of success. The 2024 edition will be his fifteenth appearance at the event in NASCAR Canada Series. He has collected two victories (2014-2019), two pole positions (2012-2021) and no less than nine Top 5 finishes so far. He also has only two retirements in 14 participations in this race and has qualified in the Top 6 every year since 2011.

“I like these statistics and it would be nice to respect them even more with a third victory in front of my family, friends and fans, who I am always very happy to see again at each edition. The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières is unique, it’s a bit like the Daytona 500 or the Monaco Grand Prix of the NASCAR Canada series, the most prestigious race of the season, the one that all the drivers want to win,” says the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car.

Currently fourth in the drivers’ standings, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin explains: “It’s a Grand Prix that is always very difficult to win. The track is hard on the brakes and on the cars; on the drivers too because there is always a lot of traffic with more than thirty drivers entered. But it’s a track that our entire team knows perfectly and I am confident that I have a car to fight at the front and try to win this 2024 edition. This is kind of the decisive moment to get a little bit closer to the leaders in the championship. There are 5 races left this season and I am confident in the quality of my equipment.”

The Dumoulin Compétition team will enter three cars in this 2024 edition of the GP3R, with the presence of Jean-François Dumoulin, Louis-Philippe’s older brother, and Louis-Philippe Montour in two other team cars. “I am convinced that the show will be excellent for the fans but the risk of multiple full course yellows due to the large number of drivers on the track may be decisive. You need to have a perfect strategy, a little luck and know how to be aggressive at the right time, without destroying your brakes, to win at the GP3R” confides the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car.

“The plan is to regain the points lost in a few incidents since the start of the season. I want to stay in the title contenders until the last events” adds Louis-Philippe, second in the 2023 edition of the GP3R. “We will also be participating in the Thursday night parade downtown and I invite all fans to also attend the return of the fireworks on Saturday night in the Old Port. Trois-Rivières is my hometown, I can’t imagine this event any other way than on the track, in a position to win in front of all this enthusiastic public,” concludes the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car.

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Omnifab has joined Dumoulin Compétition in June 2023.In less than twenty years, Omnifab has made its place in the mechanical manufacturing industry in Quebec. They have earned this place by offering a unique turnkey solution to large companies and SMEs that want to modernize their production line or have their industrial equipment repaired. No matter your industry, you can count on Omnifab team to manufacture custom industrial machinery or solve your mechanical problems with great precision, in a timely manner and with quality components, as pledged. Visit omnifab.ca for more information.

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com