CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD AMERICA: Top-Fives in Wild Sprint

Fifth and sixth for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller; season-best fifth in GTD for AWA

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (August 4, 2024) – The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R recorded top-five finishes in both GTD PRO and GTD on Sunday at the end of a chaotic IMSA SportsCar Weekend event at Road America.

The No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports entry of Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims finished fifth in the GTD PRO class, with the AWA duo of Matt Bell and Orey Fidani matching that result for their best GTD finish of the season in their No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. The GTD PRO pole-sitting No. 4 Corvette of Nicky Catsburg and Tommy Milner placed sixth in the hectic race.

The two-hour, 40-minute contest looked more like a short-track race with six full-course caution periods. Two yellows inside the final hour worked against the three Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs, all of which looked to be in good shape on fuel strategy going into the final 70 minutes.

The first unlucky break against the Corvettes came on the opening lap as Sims went spinning from second place after contact from another GTD PRO car, a dive-bomb move that sent the No. 3 off-track and into the gravel. Recovery crews quickly pulled Sims back onto the track with minor damage to the suspension of the car.

That left class pole-sitter and leader Nicky Catsburg as the lone Corvette at the front of the field, and the No. 4 he shared with Tommy Milner led the first 10 laps before stopping for tires and fuel during the first caution period of the race. A handful of GTD PRO cars stayed out to jumble the running order, which put a greater premium on track position.

Both the No. 3 and No. 4 Corvettes attempted to manage their fuel usage across the final 75 minutes to regain the top positions, but two full-course yellows in quick succession alleviated all fuel concerns for the full GTD PRO field.

In GTD, Bell and Fidani were the day’s top movers by gaining 16 positions overall and 10 in class for their first top-five finish of the season. Fidani drove the first 46 minutes before Bell took over to the end. He was involved in multiple battles with other class competitors – five and six cars at a time – but stayed clean to the end.

The result meant that Fidani continues to lead the Bob Akin Award standings, with the season championship going to the top Bronze-rated, points-scoring driver.

The next race in IMSA for the Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs is the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on August 23-25.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS POST-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FIFTH IN GTD PRO: “The first lap led to our whole race. The opening contact damaged the car somewhat, and from that point on we had to gamble on a different strategy, save fuel and do something different. In a way, it got us some positions but when it came time to fight at the end, the car wasn’t where it needed to be. We definitely tried to squeeze as much as we could out of it. It’s a shame. It was a little mistake (by the 64) but it hurt the momentum of our race.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FIFTH IN GTD PRO: “Rocky (Mike Rockenfeller) came and apologized. I know that there was nothing malicious in it. It was just a mistake, and we all make mistakes. That’s the way it goes. I have to give great credit to the Corvette, which held up pretty well for a decent hit. We had a little movement in the rear toe, and we could finish the race with it. Well done to the recovery crew to get me out of the gravel so quickly. That kept us on the lead lap and in the race. We came away with fifth which isn’t what you want after starting on the front row, but under the circumstances it could have been race over at that point. It was a good recovery. That’s racing, and we’ll go on to the next one.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – SIXTH IN GTD PRO: “On our side, we had great racecars. The Corvettes were very good. It’s hard to pass here. What happens with guys that don’t think they have a car to win, they start making gambles on strategy and in this series you can win on gambles. Driving in traffic here makes it hard to follow cars. Even if you have a fast car, you can’t always use it. We’re very well aware that track position is king, so we try to prioritize that. Things just didn’t fall our way today. There were multiple situations and opportunities for us to make the right calls, and in the situations I think we made the right calls. I’m not happy with the end result, but the effort and strategy and the whole crew… everyone did a great job and did everything right. Luck was just not on our side.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – SIXTH IN GTD PRO: “Honestly it was a disappointing day today. I felt that as a team we executed really well and the Corvette was in a super-nice window in terms of balance. The start went well and from my point of view we did everything right and ended up with nothing. It’s unfortunate because I feel like we deserved something more today. Some of these races become a bit of a lottery. So I’m disappointed but on the other hand pleased with the momentum we have. We are getting more and more on top of the car. We are reliable, we are performing well in terms of setup, qualifying and race pace. The guys in the pitlane are doing good work. It was a good weekend with all the Oshkosh guests, and we had a lot of fun. It would have been nice to come away with a win instead of basically nothing. It is what it is, and now we can look forward to VIR which is a new track for me. It seems to be another awesome place, and I can’t wait for the next event.”

AWA POST-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FIFTH IN GTD: “That was absolute chaos and a proper IMSA race! There was some seriously dicey, proper GT racing going on and I loved every bit of it, to be honest. A few people got a bit too far over the line and that cost them, but I think we struck the right balance and managed to progress through the field. It was nice to put in a couple of decent overtakes and we went up the field as people made mistakes. I think we were the top mover on the grid with great work by the team. We were super-sharp in the pits and super-sharp with strategy again. We’re marching toward that first podium. So yes, a good day in the office.”