No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Finishes 15th in GTD at IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 4, 2024) – Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) and the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team continued their streak of sprint races through the summer schedule with the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America. Full-time co-driver, Danny Formal, had a strong start moving quickly into the top five, however, after 20 minutes, a mechanical issue forced the car off the track and towed back to the garages. After speedy repairs were completed, the No. 45 team headed back out on track with just one hour and 20 minutes to go. Formal and Sandy Mitchell brought the No. 45 car home in 15th in GTD after showing impressive pace in the closing stage of the race.

Danny Formal took the green flag and quickly found strong pace, running in the top five within the opening laps after starting sixth. Despite the mechanical issue bringing his charge through the field to an early stop, Formal still showed his blistering race pace after the No. 45 crew completed the repairs with incredible speed. Formal continued to improve on his lap times before handing the car to Sandy Mitchell.

Mitchell completed his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sprint race laps with WTRAndretti as he closed out the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America. Mitchell quickly matched Formal’s pace as he pushed the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 to its limits. Mitchell finished the race, keeping the car clean despite chaotic traffic in the closing minutes.

“I feel for this team, a tough day,” said Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, WTRAndretti. “We were racing in fifth place and then had the mechanical issue. The No. 45 DEX Imaging guys went to work and got the car back on track. At the end, they had great pace. Danny and Sandy did a great job today. I thank our partners at Lamborghini and DEX Imaging who are always there behind us. We will look forward to VIR later this month.”

The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team will enter the closing rounds of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sprint series at VIRginia International Raceway for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR on August 25, 2024.

No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Drivers:

Danny Formal: “Well, we’re done here at Road America. Lady Luck was not on our side, but I’m so grateful to be part of this team. They worked so hard. We had a small issue during the race, and we came back into the pits, fixed it and went back out. Sandy and myself had great race pace. I’m just so grateful for this team. We’ll pick it up from here and go to VIR next and bring the result the team deserves and be in the podium fight. A big thank you to WTRAndretti and DEX Imaging. This team is truly phenomenal and I’m so grateful to be a part of this program. I’m so grateful for Sandy; I learned a lot from him with him being a factory driver. It definitely helped me as a driver this weekend, and I’ll only improve as a driver and a teammate thanks to him. So super grateful and excited for VIR.”

Sandy Mitchell: “It’s been really fun coming back to race with Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti. Our No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 had a bit of bad luck in the race with a mechanical issue. It doesn’t happen very often in these cars, so just a shame with the timing of that. It’s been great working with Danny and the team. I think we arrived at the race with a pretty strong package and were fighting in the top five before we had the issue. Race pace looked quite strong at the end of the race, so hopefully the guys can take that momentum into the next race and get themselves onto the podium like they deserve to be.”

