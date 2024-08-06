Amthor International Partners with NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd for Virginia Races

Mooresville, NC (August 6, 2024) – Amthor International, America’s leading custom tanker truck manufacturer, is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver Spencer Boyd. This exciting collaboration celebrates the dedication of Amthor’s nearly 100-year legacy and highlights the hard work of its employees.

Under this partnership, Amthor International will proudly serve as the primary sponsor for Boyd’s No. 76 truck at the Martinsville, VA race in November. The association will debut with Amthor’s logo showcased on Boyd’s truck during the upcoming race at Richmond, VA on August 10, 2024.

“I made my NASCAR debut at Martinsville in 2016,” Boyd shared. “It holds a special place in my career. Partnering with a company that’s a local neighbor to the track allows us to celebrate the passionate NASCAR fans in Virginia. With the track and Amthor having storied histories, I’m excited to honor that legacy with a strong performance at the Paperclip.”

Amthor International, a fourth-generation, family-owned enterprise based in Gretna, Virginia, is also gearing up to open a new location in early 2025.

Brian Amthor, Executive Vice President of Amthor International, commented, “We are so excited to announce our entry into the NASCAR community and be a partner of Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises. This partnership allows us to connect with their passionate and loyal fan base while bringing our company and its products to the forefront of the racing world. We look forward to creating memorable experiences and driving growth together.”

In conjunction with supporting the new facility’s employee recruitment, Amthor will host a Job Fair and “trunk or treat” event at their Gretna location on October 31, 2024. This family-friendly event will feature a special “trunk” display with Boyd’s actual Martinsville race truck, courtesy of Freedom Racing Enterprises. Attendees will also have the chance to meet Spencer Boyd in person.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Martinsville is set for Friday, November 1, 2024, at 6:00 PM. This crucial race will determine the final four drivers vying for the Truck Series Championship and promises to be a thrilling spectacle.