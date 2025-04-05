Other Series PR

Hannah Bell Builds Off Solid Late Model Finish, Aims Higher in Return to Hickory Motor Speedway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Driver of the No. 05 Alliance Packaging Chevrolet eyes top-five run in second start of the season this weekend

HICKORY, N.C.: All things considered, Hannah Bell’s return to Late Model racing last weekend at Hickory Motor Speedway (N.C.) was a strong step forward.

Piloting the No. 05 Alliance Packaging Chevrolet for Performance Vehicle Works, Bell showed steady progress — from Friday’s test session through Saturday’s practice and all the way to the checkered flag.

Despite a flat tire during the race, Bell battled back to earn an eighth-place finish in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models “Big 10” Racing Challenge.

Looking ahead, Bell is focused on building momentum from her Hickory performance as she eyes the rest of the season with confidence. With her team at Performance Vehicle Works working hard to dial in the No. 05 machine, Bell is eager to keep improving and competing at a high level.

“We learned a lot last weekend,” Bell said. “Getting back behind the wheel and making steady gains with every session felt really good. Even with the flat tire, we stayed in the fight, and I’m proud of the way the team came together. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Since taking the checkered flag on March 29, Bell has been hard at work behind the scenes—reviewing notes, studying video, and using every available resource to better prepare for her second race of the season on April 5.

Her focus and determination haven’t gone unnoticed by the team, who continue to fine-tune the No. 05 Chevrolet to match Bell’s growing confidence behind the wheel.

“She’s all in,” said Performance Vehicle Works program manager Timmy McKichan. “Every time she gets out of the car, she’s asking questions, digging into the data, and doing the work. That kind of commitment is going to pay off.”

“As a driver, there’s always something to improve, and I’ve been taking every bit of feedback to heart,” Bell added. “I want to come into April 5 sharper, smarter, and ready to push even harder. We’ve got a great car, a great team, and I’m more motivated than ever.”

With race day fast approaching, Bell is staying laser-focused on execution—lap by lap and session by session — as she aims to build on the progress made at Hickory.

“It’s important to have another clean weekend,” Bell said. “If we can continue to make strides, we’ll keep inching up the leaderboard. The team worked hard for me throughout the weekend, and I want to do my job to deliver behind the wheel.

“Another top-10 would be great, but if we can finish better and perhaps earn a top-five finish, we’ll be in good shape for our next race.”

Bell’s Limited Late Model schedule will continue to be supported by her long-term partner, Alliance Packaging.

Bell's Limited Late Model schedule will continue to be supported by her long-term partner, Alliance Packaging.

Racing begins at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday night, April 5, 2025, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on FloRacing.com.

