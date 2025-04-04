Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Darlington Raceway; April 5, 2025

Track: Darlington Raceway – Oval (1.366-Miles)

Race: Sport Clips Haircuts Help a Hero 200; 147 Laps –45/45/57; 200.8 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; April 5, 2025 3:30 PM ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 AJ Transport Ward Burton 1994 Throwback

Chevrolet Preview- Darlington Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; After a full afternoon of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday, Jeb Burton piloting a throwback paint scheme to his father Ward Burton’s first NASCAR Cup Series season will bring his No. 27 AJ Transport Chevrolet onto the historic 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway for a scheduled 25-minute split field practice session at 10:30 AM ET on Saturday morning apart of Group 2. NXS practice for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will be shown on the CW Sports App.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 25-minute practice session, Burton’s AJ Transport crew would change Goodyear Tires, fill the tank with Sunoco race fuel and make small adjustments before moving into qualifying for the Saturday afternoons Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. In 2025, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Burton is scheduled make his lap 30th based on the qualifying matrix score. With 40 cars entered, two cars will miss the race. In continuation from Practice, Qualifying will also be shown on the CW Sports App.

– Darlington Raceway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will mark Burton’s ninth NXS start at Darlington Raceway. In eight previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 15.8 with a 100% lap completion rate completing 1186 laps of the possible 1186. Burton has one Top-5 finish to his credit with a fifth-place finish coming in 2021 after starting 5th and remaining there. Burton has six Top-20 finishes in his eight starts. Last fall in the Sport Clips VFW Help a Hero 200 Burton would start in the 17th position and would finish right there.

Featured Partner

AJ Transport; Employing nearly 100 people in the South Boston, Va. area, AJ Transport’s 10-acre headquarters houses a 32,000 square foot office and shop complex. While servicing the entire eastern seaboard, AJ Transport also provides local hauling services. Aiming to encourage the customer to continue purchasing from you, because the service we provide is safe, dependable, and accurate. Others may desire to grow into huge companies; AJ Transport just wants to satisfy each customer one by one. Interested in Driving for AJ Transport? Check them out at AJTransportServices.com

Blaine Perkins – No. 31 Captial City Towing

Chevrolet Preview- Darlington Raceway

Practice; After clearing NXS technical inspection on Friday, Blaine Perkins will first bring the Capital City Towing No. 31 Chevrolet onto the Darlington Raceway in a scheduled 25-minute split field practice session at 10:30 AM ET on Saturday morning alongside his JAR teammate Jeb Burton apart of Group 2. NXS practice for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will be shown on the CW Sports App.

– Starting Position; At the conclusion of the 25-minute practice session, NXS teams would have 10 minutes to changes tires, fill the car full of Sunoco fuel and make minor changes before moving into qualifying for the Saturday afternoons Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. In 2025, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Perkins is scheduled to make his lap 22nd in the order based on the qualifying matrix score. With 40 cars entered, two cars will miss the race. In continuation from Practice, Qualifying will also be shown on the CW Sports App.

– Darlington Raceway Stats; Perkins will make his fifth start at the historic Darlington Raceway in Saturday afternoons Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. In four previous starts, Perkins holds an average finish of 33.0 with a 78.0% lap completion rate completing 462 laps of the possible 592. In last fall’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 after starting in the 32nd position would be credited with 34th in the finishing order.

Featured Partner

Capital City Towing; Family owned and operated, Capital City Towing has been providing service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years. With the owner’s professional business experience and knowledge that excels in the towing and equipment hauling industry allows Capital City to offer the best solutions to any problem. Offering heavy-duty towing, recovery, equipment hauling and much more at reasonable prices. The team at Capital City is dedicated to a quick response time, because they know how stressful situations can be when accidents or breakdowns happen. Capital City offers towing, equipment hauling and garage is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. Our employees are experienced professionals and certified to meet all your towing, recovery, hauling or service maintenance needs. Additional information on Capital City Towing can be found at CaptialCityTowingSC.com or reached 24/7 at 803-786-9994.

Austin Green – No. 32 OVERPLAY

Chevrolet Preview- Darlington Raceway

Practice; Once given the passing approval from NASCAR officials in NXS technical inspection on Friday, Austin Green driving the OVERPLAY No. 32 Chevrolet this weekend will pull out onto the Darlington Raceway for the first time in his career in a scheduled 25-minute split field practice session at 10:00 AM ET apart of Group 1. NXS practice for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will be shown on the CW Sports App.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of Green’s Group 1 practice session the OVERPLAY team would have 10-minutes to quickly make qualifying changes before lining up third for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s race. In 2025, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. With 40 cars entered, two cars will miss the race. In continuation from Practice, Qualifying will also be shown on the CW Sports App.

– Darlington Raceway Stats; Green will look to make his first start at NXS start at Darlington Raceway during Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

Featured Partner

Overplay; Overplay is a user-generated gaming platform that gives users the ability to create their own games from short videos and share them with the world. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. The platform has generated over 1.3 million games played and 200,000 app downloads. Overplay is backed by Village Global, Gaingels, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, Outlander Capital, Singularity Capital, Everyrealm, Adobe Fund for Design, as well as angels from Warner Brothers and Riot Games. For more information, please visit overplay.com.

