Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Pete Store Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 6, 2024) – NASCAR is back in action this weekend at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team up with The Pete Store for the 400-lap event.

Gilliland and the team look to pick up where they left off at the 0.75-mile Virginia track, after a sixth-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the two-week, Olympic break. Gilliland has a career best finish of 15th at the track, but the team looks to best that this weekend.

On track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 10th at 4:30 pm ET. The Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Sunday, August 11th at 6:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Pete Store Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I’m looking forward to going back to the Richmond Raceway. I haven’t had the best results there, but we qualified 6th in the spring, so I think we have a solid shot this weekend to leave with a result we can be proud of. The break was nice, but I happy to be back in the shop and heading to the track this weekend. There is still a lot of racing left in the season and each race is an opportunity to win.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“I think our second trip to Richmond will be a good one. We had a good qualifying effort in the spring, we just need to do it again but capitalize on it. I think we can do that this weekend. The team enjoyed their break but we’re all excited to be back. Each race is an opportunity to earn points and fight for a win.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.