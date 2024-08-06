Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 6, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team return to Richmond Raceway after the two-week Olympic Break.

McDowell has a career best finish of sixth at the 0.75-mile Virginia short-track, but looks to improve that this weekend, hopefully with a win to lock himself into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The iconic Love’s Travel Stops livery returns under the lights for the 400-mile event.

On track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 10th at 4:30 pm ET. The Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Sunday, August 11th at 6:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“I’m excited to be back behind the wheel. The break was nice, but we still have a lot of work to do. There are only a few races left before the playoffs, but I’m confident for us to get the win and lock ourselves in. We’re looking to gain some momentum here at Richmond and these final stretch of regular season races.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We just have a totally different attitude towards the short tracks this year, especially coming out of the two-week break. We’ve made a lot of great gains, and it has shown. I think we need a little more speed, but I think we can compete in the Top-10 again and have a good day. Right now, every lap is important for us to have a good finish.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.