KALITTA BREAKS ZMAX DRAGWAY TIME RECORD IN NO. 1 QUALIFYING RUN

CONCORD N.C. (April 26, 2025) – In the Friday night qualifying session of this weekend’s Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway, Doug Kalitta posted the track’s Top Fuel elapsed time track record, with a 3.646 run, to claim the No. 1 qualifying position. Kalitta’s run on Friday secured his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 61st of his career. Kalitta also captured his second straight win in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday as Toyota has now won all four challenges in Top Fuel so far this season.

Joining Kalitta in the top half of the Top Fuel field for Sunday are Shawn Langdon (second), Antron Brown (fifth) and Justin Ashley (sixth), who seeks a repeat victory in the Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte. Steve Torrence is the No. 9 seed for tomorrow.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps was the fastest GR Supra Funny Car as he’ll be the No. 7 seed for tomorrow’s eliminations. J.R. Todd will start tomorrow in the 11th position.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals from zMAX Dragway fire off tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST with television coverage on FS1 at 7 p.m. EST.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

zMAX Dragway

Race 5 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponents Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1st T. StewartS. TorrenceL. Joon Shawn Langdon Future Energy Solutions Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd J. HartI. ZetterstromS. Farley Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 5th S. Reed

D. FoleyC. Millican Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th B. ForceS. MasseyT. Paton Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 9th D. KalittaT. StewartL. Joon

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponents Paul Lee* McLeod Racing Funny Car 1st* D. RichardsM. HaganB. Bode Ron Capps NAPA 100th Anniversary Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 7th A. ProckC. PedregonB. Hull J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 11th D. WilkersonB. Tasca IIIH. Green

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

What does this challenge win and No. 1 qualifier mean for you tomorrow?

“We appreciate everything they (Mission Foods) does for us out here. We’re just trying to go rounds – that last one was a little tricky. I didn’t see anyone go blowing by me (on the last qualifying run) and my car was struggling. Fortunately, the win light came on. Yeah, it’s going to be a tough one tomorrow. Probably warm like it is today. But, really fortunate with Alan (Johnson, crew chief) and the Mac Tools Toyota team. We’re excited about tomorrow. Just need to translate a Saturday (success) into Sunday.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA 100th Anniversary Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 7th

How has the weekend been so far with your specialty car scheme and what’s the outlook for tomorrow?

“Yeah, getting to represent a sponsor celebrating something like 100 years is pretty crazy. You never imagine you’ll get to do that so when the concept came up from the NAPA team, it’s pretty exciting stuff. For us to run the specialty scheme first, to unveil the gold NAPA Toyota GR Supra Funny Car on the starting line (Friday) and then to have a great run after that was pretty neat. We were disappointed with the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, so (tomorrow is) a good chance to take home another Wally Trophy. Guido (Dean Antonelli, crew chief) has really been working on the first 60 feet (of runs) and he did that Friday and Saturday. A lot of hard work and (I’m) really impressed with what he did. I think we’re going to see a different track tomorrow than what we saw during qualifying. But a solid effort from our guys. Good qualifying and you never know in a quad (race) what’s going to happen – who’s racing who. Our track record at zMAX Dragway has been pretty good with wins, so would be nice to get one tomorrow.”

