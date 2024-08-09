Advance Discount Tickets for ARCA Menards Series Owens Corning 200 at Toledo Speedway Now Available at Toledo-Area Menards Stores

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (AUGUST 9, 2024) – Advance discount tickets for the season-ending ARCA Menards Series Owens Corning 200 at Toledo Speedway are now available at 13 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Menards locations. As it has for the last two years, the ARCA Menards Series champion will be officially crowned following the checkered flag in the 200-lap, 100-mile race.

Toledo Speedway is the home track for the ARCA Menards Series and will be hosting its 84th race dating to its first in 1963.

Andres Perez and his Rev Racing teammate Lavar Scott will each attempt to make history as they contend for the 2024 ARCA Menards Series championship. Perez, from Mexico City, will try to become the series’ first Mexican-born champion, while Scott, from Carneys Point, New Jersey, is attempting to become the series’ first African-American champion.

Reigning series champion Jesse Love clinched the title last year at Toledo Speedway, but it was Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich who celebrated in victory lane. It marked the third straight Toledo victory for the No. 18 team, which includes wins by NASCAR Cup Series star Ty Gibbs in 2021 and NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Sammy Smith in 2022. Sawalich, who won the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East championship at just 16 years of age, will return to defend his 2023 Toledo victory.

Venturini Motorsports, which fields teams for full-time drivers Kris Wright, Amber Balcaen, and Toni Breidinger as well as two other full-time teams for a ranging cast of drivers that has included Gio Ruggiero, Isabella Robusto, Brent Crews, and Taylor Reimer, will be searching for its first victory at Toledo Speedway since Chandler Smith won in 2019. VMS scored its first Toledo victory all the way back in 1987 with team co-founder Bill Venturini at the wheel. Other VMS winners at Toledo include Justin Boston in 2014 and Todd Gilliland, who became the youngest-ever ARCA Menards Series winner in series history at just 15 years, 2 days of age in 2015.

There will be a full day of on-track activity including ARCA Menards Series practice at 11:45 am ET, following by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 1. The Owens Corning 200 is set to go green shortly after 4:30 pm. In addition, there will be a 50-lap ARCA Outlaw Late Model special event that will precede the Owens Corning 200; that race is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Owens Corning 200 for just $20, a savings of $10 per adult general admission ticket, at Menards locations in Toledo, Defiance, Findlay, Holland, Oregon, and Sandusky in Ohio, and Ann Arbor, Belleville, Jackson, Livonia, Taylor, Warren, and Wixom in Michigan.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

