Car Accident Lawsuits: What to Consider When Choosing an Attorney

Car accident victims often find themselves anxious and confused after the ordeal—as they should be. Apart from the physical injuries, car accidents can destabilize victims’ mental health in more ways than one. Moreover, an overwhelming feeling of dread can be expected when considering the damaged car and dealing with an insurance company.

The good news is that you can seek compensation if you have suffered injuries in an accident caused by the other driver’s negligence. According to Pennsylvania law, you can file a claim for compensation to recover your losses.

However, to win the case, you will need the help of a qualified car accident attorney in Pennsylvania. Therefore, as you research for an attorney to represent you, here are some things to look for.

Background With Car Accidents

Legal practitioners focus on different fields of law; we have divorce lawyers, bankruptcy lawyers, and intellectual property lawyers. For the most optimal outcome in your case, you need a lawyer who has knowledge and a background in car accident cases. Such a lawyer will be effective in fighting for justice on your behalf due to their years of experience handling similar cases.

You cannot consult a dermatologist for an eye defect; you do not want a divorce lawyer handling a car accident case. Furthermore, ensure you evaluate the aspect the attorney is knowledgeable in and if they can take your case to trial. You want to avoid a firm that will pressure you to settle for less than your case is worth it.

Communication

You may need help understanding the legal jargon used in a meeting, but that does not mean you should be in the dark. This is your case, and you must be 100% involved, not leaving the decision-making to your lawyer. Therefore, when choosing a lawyer, ensure you are okay with their communication style; it must fit your needs.

Furthermore, firms and lawyers have different communication styles. In some firms, clients work with attorneys directly, communicating primarily through texts. Other firms and lawyers let their clients talk primarily with a paralegal or another support staff member, although they have sporadic conversations.

You get to decide on the firm or lawyer with the communication style that suits your needs. Therefore, confidently ask any prospective attorney about their communication with clients and whether or not the lawyer will handle your case personally.

Fee Agreement

You most likely need more money to pay an attorney, which is one reason many do not retain one. However, many law firms in Pennsylvania offer free consultations where they evaluate the case, listening to the facts. Then, they advise their client on whether there is a justification for a claim or not.

Furthermore, most car accident attorneys in Pennsylvania offer their services on a contingency basis. That means they only collect legal fees or expenses if they help you obtain the compensation you seek. Then, you will both agree on what percentage of the compensation the attorney will receive before any representation begins.

Conclusion

“It is normal for some accident victims to be indifferent about whether they need a lawyer for several reasons, including cost,” says Attorney Andrew Statmore of Fredson Statmore Bitterman. While it is not a prerequisite, retaining a lawyer can benefit you, including helping you better understand your rights. Furthermore, if it seems you have a meager winning chance, having a lawyer can turn those odds in your favor.