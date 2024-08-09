Seven teams to contest 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship season

FIM World Supercross Championship confirms seven teams for 2024 season across WSX and SX2 classes

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) can confirm that a total of seven teams will compete in the series’ upcoming 2024 season, fielding competitive lineups across the category’s premier WSX 450cc and SX2 250cc classes.

With four riders per team – two riders per class – a total of 28 full-time riders, plus four wildcard entries per event, will contest the campaign which will commence on 26 October 2024 with the inaugural WSX Canadian Grand Prix, held at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Following the WSX Canadian Grand Prix, the 2024 season will continue at HBF Park in Perth, Australia, where WSX will contest its first-ever double-header event (Rounds 2 and 3). The season will then conclude at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 4 December – the same week as the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Tom Burwell, FIM World Supercross Championship CEO, said: “With seven world-class teams confirmed for our upcoming season, 2024 is shaping up very, very nicely. Alongside the return of our reigning two-time World Champion, Ken Roczen, we have a long list of riders that we’re excited to reveal, including some new names and the return of some very familiar faces from past seasons. We’re looking forward to getting our season underway in Vancouver this October, and I can’t wait to share more updates and information soon.”

For ticketing information, including pre-sale registration and access, visit: https://linktr.ee/fimwsx

FIM World Supercross Championship

