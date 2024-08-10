GMG Racing Runs Kyle Washington and Patrick Mulcahy in Porsche Sprint Challenge Dual-Series Weekend at Road America

Washington Set for Triple-Threat Race Weekend with a Pair of Masters-Class GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Entries in Porsche Sprint Challenge West, Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and the Porsche Endurance Challenge

Mulcahy Looks to Build On Season-Best Top-Five Overall and Pro-Am Race Finishes in Road America Debut in the No. 254 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 10, 2024) – GMG Racing’s three-straight weeks of competition at Road America takes on a triple-threat twist of its own this weekend with team driver Kyle Washington campaigning a pair of GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup entries in each of the three USAC Porsche Challenge series races taking place on the four-mile road course this Saturday and Sunday. Washington’s across-the-board Porsche Challenge campaign is joined by first-year team driver Patrick Mulcahy who continues his inaugural season of Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West by Yokohama competition with his Road America debut in the No. 254 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

The second of three national events on this year’s calendar, the Road America weekend includes doubleheaders for the Sprint Challenge West series and its counterpart Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama championship, which races primarily on the East Coast. The packed Road America schedule also features the second round of the first-year Porsche Endurance Challenge North America, which runs a one-hour race to conclude the weekend Sunday afternoon.

Washington primarily runs a No. 232 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in Sprint Challenge West, but GMG’s three-week stand at Road America has provided the chance to add a foray into the North America championship as well. The similar Type 992 Porsche Washington drove to a top-five finish in last weekend’s IMSA Carrera Cup races at Road America has been prepared by the team for Washington to race as the No. 234 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the North America series races. Washington competes in each series in the Masters Class.

“Kyle wants to race as much as possible and even thrives on a full-slate of races on any given weekend,” said GMG Racing President and Founder James Sofronas. “After last weekend’s Carrera Cup event, we evaluated the option of changing Kyle’s car over to Sprint Challenge specifications just this weekend and jumped at the chance. Including the entry in the all Pro-Am 992 field in Porsche Endurance Challenge, Kyle will be running in a total of five races this weekend. Patrick Mulcahy competes alongside Kyle in the Pro-Am class in the Sprint Challenge West series doubleheader, and Kyle’s extra track time will provide additional data and feedback that will benefit both drivers and their respective teams. We look forward to helping both Kyle and Patrick achieve all they can this weekend at Road America.”

Mulcahy secured a season-best fourth in Pro-Am and a top-five finish overall in the second race of the season-opening weekend at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch last March. Improving one position or more for Pro-Am podium results this weekend is the goal for Mulcahy.

Meanwhile, Washington concludes his powerhouse weekend sharing the No. 232 with professional coach and co-driver Tom Sargent in the debut race for the drivers and GMG in the new Porsche Endurance series. The first-year duo scored its first victory together last month at VIRginia International Raceway with a fast and flawless run in the debut of a new No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R in Fanatec GT World Challenge competition at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR).

Following three days of unofficial testing and opening practice that concluded Friday, the Road America schedule kicks into high gear on Saturday.

Qualifying for both the North America and West series takes place Saturday morning in preparation for the opening sprints in both championships that afternoon. The West competitors race first at 2:55 p.m. CDT with the North America race wrapping up the day with a 4:50 p.m. CDT green flag. Sunday’s second and final rounds for both championships go off at 11:30 a.m. CDT for the West and 1:10 p.m. CDT for the North America finale. All Sprint Challenge races are 35 minutes + 1 lap in length.

The weekend concludes Sunday at 4:35 p.m. CDT with the one-hour Porsche Endurance Challenge race.

Visit www.porschesprint.com for results from every session and live timing and livestreaming of all of the races from Road America.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a 30,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility located in Santa Ana, California in Orange County and with a trackside motorsports facility at 28,000 sq. ft. currently being built at The Thermal Club. The staff, attention to detail, and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped us support our customers to the highest level possible. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona and Spa, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.