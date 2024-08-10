The Rock and Monster Jam – As Big As It Gets!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ‘Monster Jam’ Disney Project Revealed

Palmetto, Fla. (August 10, 2024) — On Friday night, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced at D23, The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new live-action feature film set in the Monster Jam® Universe. “We got an opportunity here that we could create something that is immersive and cool and fun, and also a live-action experience for our families all around the world, from the POV of these incredible, iconic monster trucks and their very eccentric and crazy drivers,” Johnson said during Disney‘s Friday night panel in Anaheim. “Ladies and gentlemen, ‘Monster Jam’ is gonna be a heck of a ride.”

Feld Entertainment, the parent company of Monster Jam, the leading motorsport company for families, is excited to team up on the first live-action Monster Jam film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Seven Bucks, and Walt Disney Studios. “Together, The Rock and Monster Jam are truly As Big As It Gets!™ We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dwayne Johnson and Walt Disney Studios to take moviegoers into the world of Monster Jam on a high-octane, live-action adventure that will bring the larger-than-life Monster Jam trucks and personalities from the stadium to the screen,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment.

