Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Cook Out 400

TY DILLON

No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

Ty Dillon qualified 30th for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Dillon stayed quiet on the radio for the majority of stage one and lost two positions, before going a lap down with 16 laps remaining. He finished stage one in 32nd place.

During the stage break, Dillon reported his drive off was good, however, the front of the No. 16 Chevrolet was tight. The No. 16 pitted for four tires, an air pressure adjustment and fuel. Dillon restarted stage two in 37th and one lap down, after getting a speeding penalty exiting pit road. In the opening laps of the second stage, Dillon reported his take off was better and gained four positions, while fighting for the free-pass position. The field began to cycle with different pit strategies between prime and option tires, allowing the No. 16 to climb as high as 27th during a long run. Dillon pitted on lap 143 for four tires and fuel, falling two laps down. As the race remained green, Dillon reported he was happy with the handling of the No. 16 Chevy. He finished stage two in 29th place and two laps down.

During the final stage break, the No. 16 pitted for four tires, an air pressure adjustment, a rear wedge adjustment, and fuel. Dillon restarted the final stage in 30th place and two laps down. The No. 16 once again elected to run the opening of stage three long, climbing as high as 23rd, before pitting for fuel and its first set of opinion tires with 100 laps to go. With 49 laps remaining, Dillon again for fuel and his final set of option tires. The first and only caution of the day brought out overtime, allowing the No. 16 to take the wave and restart 26th. Dillon finished 26th, one lap down.

“Not exactly the race we wanted tonight, but we did everything in our power over a long race with no cautions. I’m really proud of our effort and feel like we executed where we needed to. I’m getting better every time I race with Kaulig Racing. P26, and we are on to the next.” – Ty Dillon

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 32nd for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Starting the race on prime tires, Hemric radioed that by lap 20, he had lost front-end grip. On lap 36, crew chief Trent Owens told Hemric that he was steadily improving in turns one and two. Hemric went down a lap with 17 laps remaining, before finishing 35th in the first stage.

During the first stage break, Hemric pitted for fresh prime tires, fuel and an adjustment to help him with grip in the No. 31 Cirkul Chevy. He started the second stage in 34th and one lap down to the leaders. Hemric made up four spots, before pitting for option tires on lap 119. By lap 151, Hemric radioed that he was once again losing front-end grip. He pitted on lap 161 for prime tires and went on to finish the second stage in 30th, two laps down to the leader.

Hemric pitted for four prime tires and fuel during the second stage break and started the final stage from 29th place. On lap 242, Hemric radioed that the No. 31 Cirkul Chevy was extremely tight handling. He pitted on lap 281 for prime tires and fuel. As race stayed green, Hemric made his next scheduled, green-flag pit stop on lap 337 for prime tires. The only caution of the race came with just three laps remaining, sending the field into overtime. Hemric took the wave around, putting him just two laps down to the leader for the first overtime attempt. After restarting 30th, Hemric crossed the line in 30th.

“Tough night at Richmond. Congrats to Austin [Dillon] and RCR on the win; it’s huge for alliance. We definitely need to regroup, but hopefully what we saw here tonight with the No. 3 car is going to help us in the future short tracks.” – Daniel Hemric



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.