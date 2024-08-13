LEGACY MOTOR CLUB AND ERIK JONES AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Erik Jones signs extension ahead of the 2025 season with LEGACY M.C.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (August 13, 2024) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today that NASCAR Cup Series veteran, Erik Jones has entered into a multi-year contract renewal. Jones will continue to pilot the coveted No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for the 2025 NASCAR season and beyond.

“Erik Jones has been the consistent cornerstone of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s driver lineup since Maury chose to enter NASCAR’s highly competitive Cup Division,” said Cal Wells III, CEO of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “He’s a proven champion that, surrounded with the right team powered by Toyota, can and will compete for race wins against the very best on any given Sunday. Having personally known Erik for close to 14 years, I feel blessed he’s chosen to remain with the CLUB and I’m looking forward to winning races with him at the helm of the iconic No. 43.”

The 28-year-old, Byron, Mich., native is currently in his eighth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season and his fourth with the organization, previously known as Petty GMS Racing after the team was acquired from Richard Petty Motorsports and then rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ahead of the 2023 season. In his full-time NASCAR Cup Series reign, Jones has earned 3 wins, 37 top-five, and 89 top-10 finishes. In 2021, he transitioned to the then Richard Petty Motorsports team, from Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones became the first driver to win three consecutive “Rookie of the Year” honors in all three Series (NASCAR Truck Series in 2015, NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, and NASCAR Cup Series in 2017).

“Erik is one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR, I’ve had the chance to race against him and have had a chance to watch him drive for other teams and the CLUB,” said co-owner Jimmie Johnson. “I admire his talent and am glad we will have him race for us for the upcoming years. Erik will be a key to helping us turn our program around and we look forward to giving him the tools he needs to go out on Sundays and race for wins and eventually a championship someday.”

During his climb to the top Series in NASCAR, Jones accumulated three of his seven career total wins in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2015 en route to the NASCAR Truck Series Championship. In addition to the victories in the NASCAR Truck Series, Jones has piloted the NASCAR Xfinity Series vehicle to a total of nine victories.

“I’m looking forward to what we can build at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. I’ve been with the No. 43 car for a handful of years and feel like I’m coming into some of the best years of my career. I am hoping to grow alongside LEGACY M.C. in the seasons to come,” said Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is in its second year of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series with full-time drivers, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek along with Jimmie Johnson who is competing part-time for the CLUB. During the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, LEGACY M.C. has accounted for four top-10 finishes and as well as 36 laps led.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com