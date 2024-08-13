Grillo’s Pickles Returns with Todd Gilliland at the Michigan International Speedway

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 13, 2024) – Grillo’s Pickles is back with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team this weekend at the Michigan International Speedway.

After finishing 17th at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Gilliland looks to bounce back at Ford’s home track. Ford holds the most wins as a manufacturer at the two-mile speedway with 44 wins and has won the event in the past six races. Gilliland looks to continue that streak this Sunday.

The Cup Series will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 17th at 12:30 pm ET. The 200-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, August 18th at 2:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“This is a big weekend for Ford. With Michigan being their home track, there is a little bit more pressure to perform well. I’m not worried, though. Ryan (Bergenty) and team have been bringing speed all season, we just need to capitalize on it and close in on the points gap.

“It’s cool to see the support around Grillo’s Pickles adding a race to their schedule. I think it’s safe to say that everyone loves seeing them on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse. I can’t thank them enough for their support. Hopefully I can give them a good showing.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We want to perform well at every race, but especially at Michigan. Michigan is the home of Ford, and we always have a big group of Ford leadership at the track. We want to make them proud. I think we can do that this weekend.

“Myself, the team, and Todd (Gilliland) are eager to get to the track. I think we can make big gains in points this weekend and maybe even get the win to lock ourselves into the playoffs.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.