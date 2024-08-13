RFK Advance | Michigan

Michigan Event Info:

Date: Sunday, August 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Brooklyn, Michigan

Format: 200 Laps, 400 Miles, Stages: 45-75-80

TV: USA

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Practice (USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:20 p.m. ET, Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Race (USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Chris Buescher heads into Michigan as the defending race winner, one of his three wins a season ago.

The victory marked Jack Roush’s 14th all-time in the Cup Series in the back yard of Ford Motor Company, and the first for RFK at Michigan since 2013 (Greg Biffle).

Just three races remain in the regular season with Michigan, Daytona (Aug. 24) and Darlington (Sept. 1) hosting the final three races to determine the playoff picture.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Castrol Edge

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fifth Third Bank

As part of the Fueled by Fifth Third Bank pass through program, Comprehensive Care Services (CCS) will ride along with Buescher on the decklid this weekend.

CCS is committed to delivering superior patient outcomes for hospitals across Michigan, the United States and Europe. CCS proudly serves Michigan health systems including Corewell, Trinity, McLaren, and Ascension.

As a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified business, CCS upholds the highest standards of clinical excellence and innovative healthcare solutions to ensure quality care and efficiency for partner hospitals.

Keselowski at Michigan

Starts: 26

Wins: —

Top-10s: 14

Poles: 2 (2017, 2019)

Keselowski makes his 27th Cup start in Michigan this weekend where he has an average finish of 12.3 and 14 top-10s.

Despite no wins at his home track, Keselowski has eight results inside the top five with three runner-up finishes (2012, 2018, 2020).

The Rochester Hills native has six top-10s in his last nine starts, and ran fourth a season ago after leading 15 laps in the race his teammate won.

He has two career Cup poles at MIS (2017, 2019) and 10 overall starts inside the top-10.

Keselowski has an additional nine combined starts at MIS in the Xfinity and Truck Series with two NXS wins (2009, 2010).

Buescher at Michigan

Starts: 13

Wins: 1 (2023)

Top-10s: 2

Poles: 1 (2020)

Buescher is the defending race winner at Michigan, having led 52 laps a season ago after qualifying fourth.

Buescher’s best finish prior was back in 2017 when he finished sixth, one of his two career top-10s at the track.

He carries an average starting position of 18.5 with a pole back in 2020, and the P4 starting position last season.

Buescher also made three NXS starts at MIS and finished top-10 in all three with a best finish of P4 in 2015.

RFK Historically at Michigan

Cup Wins: 13 (Mark Martin, 1990, 1993, 1997, 1998; Matt Kenseth, 2002, 2006; Kurt Busch, 2003; Greg Biffle, 2004, 2005, 2012, 2013; Carl Edwards, 2007, 2008; Chris Buescher, 2023)

Home Sweet Home: Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and RFK Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 24 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City: In 223 NCS starts at Michigan, RFK has recorded 14 wins, 58 top-fives and 104 top-10 finishes with 2,520 laps led. Greg Biffle’s win back in 2013 was the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everyone Else: RFK’s 14 wins in the NCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the NCS schedule. Six different drivers have earned victories for RFK at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. RFK drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two), Kurt Busch (one) and Chris Buescher (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City: Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that RFK has competed on in the NCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. RFK has recorded 58 top-fives, 104 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.4 at the two-mile oval.

RFK Michigan Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998 Burton NXS

1998-1 Martin Cup

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2002-1 KensethCup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck

2011 Edwards NXS

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Richmond: Keselowski finished 16th Sunday night in Richmond, while Buescher had to overcome a loose wheel to finish 18th.

Points Standings (6: 9th, 17: 13th): Keselowski remains ninth in points, while Buescher is down to 13th.