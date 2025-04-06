RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Battle Tight Handling Conditions En Route to 11th-Place Finish at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 11th

Start: 11th

Points: 5th

“We struggled with the balance of our Whelen Chevrolet today. This morning in practice, we fired off fast and thought we would be in a good spot for qualifying and the race. Because our car then got tight in qualifying, we felt the changes we made before the race would have helped. The car started on the tight side, and the longer the run went, the better it got. Later in the race, the car went back to the tight side, and we just couldn’t recover from it. Danny (Stockman, crew chief) and our No. 2 team threw every adjustment they could at it, and nothing seemed to fix the issue. We’ll go back to work and come back stronger.” -Jesse Love

Darlington Raceway Proves to Be a Tough Challenge for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team

Finish: 16th

Start: 19th

Points: 3rd

“I put us behind to start with by hitting the wall in qualifying, which didn’t help our case. I’ll take the majority of the race on my shoulders today. There are things that we can do on our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet to make it better, but all in all, we just missed it on the package this weekend. We thought we were pretty good in Stage 1, but at the start of Stage 2, our car got really tight on the front end of a run, and then I would blow the rear tires off it on the back end of a run. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board. We have been trying some different front end package stuff, so maybe this package that worked well at other tracks, simply doesn’t work here. Rough day for our No. 21 team though. Finishing outside the top-15 isn’t normally what RCR does, so we’ll figure it out.” -Austin Hill