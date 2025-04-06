XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Battle Tight Handling Conditions En Route to 11th-Place Finish at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 11th
Start: 11th
Points: 5th

“We struggled with the balance of our Whelen Chevrolet today. This morning in practice, we fired off fast and thought we would be in a good spot for qualifying and the race. Because our car then got tight in qualifying, we felt the changes we made before the race would have helped. The car started on the tight side, and the longer the run went, the better it got. Later in the race, the car went back to the tight side, and we just couldn’t recover from it. Danny (Stockman, crew chief) and our No. 2 team threw every adjustment they could at it, and nothing seemed to fix the issue. We’ll go back to work and come back stronger.” -Jesse Love

Darlington Raceway Proves to Be a Tough Challenge for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team

Finish: 16th
Start: 19th
Points: 3rd

“I put us behind to start with by hitting the wall in qualifying, which didn’t help our case. I’ll take the majority of the race on my shoulders today. There are things that we can do on our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet to make it better, but all in all, we just missed it on the package this weekend. We thought we were pretty good in Stage 1, but at the start of Stage 2, our car got really tight on the front end of a run, and then I would blow the rear tires off it on the back end of a run. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board. We have been trying some different front end package stuff, so maybe this package that worked well at other tracks, simply doesn’t work here. Rough day for our No. 21 team though. Finishing outside the top-15 isn’t normally what RCR does, so we’ll figure it out.” -Austin Hill

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Darlington Raceway NXS Race Winner Brandon Jones No 20 JGR Toyota post race Q&A
27:14
Video thumbnail
Brandon Jones breaks 98 race drought with Xfinity win at Darlington
01:45
Video thumbnail
Jones wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington
01:09
Video thumbnail
Darlington Throwback Weekend Schedule & Highlights
01:06

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Brandon Jones breaks 98-race drought with Xfinity win at Darlington

Angie Campbell -
Brandon Jones earned his sixth Xfinity Series career win Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. The victory broke a 98-race winless streak.
Read more

William Byron secures pole for Darlington Goodyear 400

Angie Campbell -
William Byron claimed the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with a 170.904 mph lap during qualifying. It’s his 15th career pole and his second this season.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Official Release -
Despite feeling like something was broken on the car, Eckes restarted ninth and drove up to seventh, where he finished the race.
Read more

BRANDON JONES CAPTURES XFINITY SERIES VICTORY AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Official Release -
Brandon Jones used a premier restart in the final laps Saturday afternoon to propel his No. 20 Toyota GR Supra to victory in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category