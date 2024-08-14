TPC Racing Scores P2 Podium Finish with Chambers and Season-Best Race Results with Kerr in Road America Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman

Chloe Chambers Finishes Second Sunday in the No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport for Her Third Top-Two pro-Am Result in Four 2024 Races

Tom Kerr Secures Season-Best Masters Class Finishes Topped by Seventh in Class and 11th Overall Sunday in the No. 74 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 13, 2024) – TPC Racing scored a Pro-Am-class second-place finish with Chloe Chambers in the No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport and a pair of season-best results for Masters Class competitor Tom Kerr in his No. 74 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport this weekend in USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman competition at Road America.

Making her second return appearance this year after helping TPC Racing win the 2023 Cayman Class Sprint Challenge Team Championship, Chambers rebounded from a rare off-podium result in Saturday’s opening 35-minute race for the fast P2 run on Sunday. Chambers started on the outside front row and after momentarily dropping to second on the opening race lap, regained the position and quickly took the fight to the race leader.

Chambers set the fastest lap of the race on the fourth circuit. She was closing on the leader, but a yellow flag with 10 minutes to go, and a second caution late in the race that resulted in the field finishing under dual checkered and yellow flags, never let her complete a charge to the front.

In the pair of guest appearances with TPC Racing this season, Chambers secured the P2 and P4 finishes at Road America and a double-win sweep last April at Barber Motorsports Park.

In just his fourth race weekend in his new Cayman GT4 RS, Kerr broke through for a pair of season-best Masters class finishes. After recording a single top-10 finish in his first six races this season, Kerr showed a sign of things to come on Saturday with a ninth-place result in the stacked Masters class.

Kerr quickly built on Saturday’s result and improved to a season-best seventh overall on Sunday while recording a solid 11th place overall result. Prior to finishing 15th overall on Saturday and the P11 on Sunday at Road America, Kerr’s overall results in the year’s first sixth races were between 17th and 19th.

The Porsche Sprint Challenge weekend was the first event of two-in-a-row for TPC Racing at Road America. This weekend on the 4-mile Wisconsin road course, TPC debuts a new McLaren Artura GT4 in SRO GT America powered by AWS competition. The TPC Racing with Dream Racing No. 102 McLaren Artura GT4 and driver Alan Grossberg will make the first race starts of the season in the new car in this weekend’s twin 40-minute GT America sprints.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “It was a really great weekend. We started off and things were a bit hectic, but we were able to chase a few problems early on in the week. We learned a lot in the two test days heading into the weekend, and it really showed for Tom Kerr. Big congratulations to Tom, we are thrilled for him and his performance for his best race finishes to date in the Masters Class in this new Cayman Clubsport RS GT4. And huge congratulations to Chloe for really putting on a good fight Sunday and scoring second place. It was a good first weekend at Road America, we had a podium finish with Monoflo International, which is always great, and we are looking forward to getting started in our new venture with the McLaren Artura GT4 next week with Alan Grossman and our partners at Dream Racing.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver, No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “I think that I would’ve had more of a chance to make a move for the lead on Sunday if we hadn’t had that first caution. It’s a little unknown though because it’s pretty difficult to pass in these cars since the draft doesn’t have quite as big of an effect. A bit of a development weekend since this was a new car since Watkins Glen. I’m proud of the work the team put in through all of it and the determination of everyone to get the car the best we could. By race two, we got the car to a spot that I was able to finish in second place, which I’m happy with considering what we overcame.”

Tom Kerr, Driver, No. 74 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “It was really a combination of things. Number one, we have a great car after having some trouble with it earlier in the year. Two, I have a great coach with Mike Skeen, who helps me tremendously, and three, the TPC Racing team helps me a lot. Between Harris and the crew that I have with my Crew Chief Trevor Griffin, everybody did everything great. So, it was really a series of fortunate events for me. Road America is one of my favorite tracks, and I love being there, but it’s quasi-dangerous. The last time I was there before this weekend two years ago, and I totaled my Lamborghini and broke my back. So, I had a little bit of PTSD from the last time I was there and I started off a little more skittish than I would have been. I just did Watkins Glen with TPC in the Cayman, and back-to-back races helps me the most. I don’t get much seat time because I work so much, so it’s a rarity to get this much time behind the wheel. That, along with the car, the coaching and the team all kind of came together.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.