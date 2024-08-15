PT Autosport set to tackle Road America

A new number and a new ride for Henry Drury in this weekend’s doubleheader at Road America

MILLVILLE, NJ (August 15, 2024) – Precision Racing LA w/PT Autosport and Henry Drury head back to Road America this weekend, with Drury moving behind the wheel of the SEGRA-sponsored No. 44 GR86 for the Toyota GR Cup doubleheader, part of the SRO Motorsports America event.

The weekend will be a single-car effort for Precision Racing LA w/PT Autosport, which moves the 24-year-old English born, Tampa, Fla. resident into the blue SEGRA livery. The weekend marks the first Toyota GR Cup event at a track Drury has raced at before, having driven a Spec Boxster in a Porsche Club of America event in his last race of the 2023 season – and missing out on his first victory by the slimmest of margins. But despite everything Road America and the surrounding area has to offer, when the 24-year-old English born, Tampa, Fla. resident thinks about Road America, he thinks about…

“Cheese,” said Drury. “Completely serious response. I mean, one of the billboards has a cheese company on it (Sargento, based in nearby Plymouth)! And, of course, it’s a pretty awesome track, one of the “big boy” tracks – the kind of place you grow up wanting to race at, like Watkins Glen or Indianapolis. It was only my third race ever in 2023 so I’m looking forward to going back with the knowledge I have now, to see what The Kink is like in a Toyota GR86. Last year, Alex (Sedgwick, Porsche Carrera Cup driver and Drury’s driver coach) said that Road America was ‘always fast, sometimes scary’ but I think it might always be scary!”

Every racer looks forward to a Road America weekend, and PT Autosport team principal Jason Myers is no exception.

“We’re excited to be back in Elkhart Lake for the second time in three weeks!” said Myers. “It’s such a historic track, beautiful area, and the most amazing fans. It was packed for the IMSA weekend and I’m hoping the same for SRO.

“Henry had a great drive at VIR and was running P6 in the first race until an unfortunate clutch failure. I think that him and Alex running together was a great learning experience for Henry, and I think Alex had fun as well – and it’s always good to have race seat time! PRLA has been delivering us a consistent quality car all season and we look forward to tackling Road America in our GR86, and to see how Henry does here now that he has a good deal more experience under his belt compared to last year.”

The Toyota GR Cup series will contest two 45-minute races at Road America – race one will take the green flag Saturday at 2:55 p.m. ET, with race two Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Both races will be broadcast live at www.grcup.com.

PT Autosport would like to thank partners STEAM Sports Foundation, Classic Car Club Manhattan and New Jersey Motorsports Park.

About PT Autosport — Discover Unique Talent. Develop Champions.

PT Autosport, based at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ, campaigns rising star Alex Sedgwick (UK) in the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series with JDX Racing, 2022 Aspiring Driver Shootout winner Henry Drury (UK) in the Toyota GR Cup North America series with Precision Racing LA, and 2023 Aspiring Driver Shootout winner Brenna Schubert (USA) in select SPEC-MX5 races for the 2024 season.

PT Autosport is dedicated to providing merit-based motorsport industry opportunities for diverse individuals with high integrity, grit, and coach-ability, achieved through a development program for young aspiring drivers, engineers, mechanics, and other professionals. The first step of this process is applying for the annual Aspiring Driver Shootout, in which aspiring drivers aged 18-23 can compete for a team racing partnership with the team.

A rigorous evaluation process of applicants determines the final competitors for the driver shootout. The winner earns financial support of up to $250,000 ($50,000 guaranteed) to pursue their racing career. The review process also provides the team the chance to identify unique talent for other roles in motorsport, including race engineers, mechanics, and professionals.

PT Autosport is building a community that fosters the development of young talent to find a place where they can make an impact in the motorsport community as a career.

