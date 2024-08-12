Elias Sabo Makes Mid-Season Manufacturer Change to BMW M3

PHOENIX, Ariz., (August 12, 2024) — Following a challenging season in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS sports car racing championship and discontent with results, Elias Sabo will change manufacturers from racing his Aston Martin Vantage GT3 to the BMW M4 GT3 for the remainder of the 2024 race season.

“The beginning of the 2024 season has presented several unforeseen challenges,” said Sabo. “Despite our best efforts, certain circumstances beyond our control arose, which has led to my decision. For my personal development as a driver and to enhance the overall racing experience, I have decided that a change is necessary. I have long admired BMW for their exceptional products and their competitiveness on the global stage. I am enthusiastic about embarking on this new partnership and excited about the opportunities it holds for the future.”

This mid-season manufacturer swap makes every second critical as the team prepares for the remaining races of the 2024 race season. The BMW arrived last week at the team’s Phoenix-based shop at Apex Motor Club in Phoenix, Arizona, and the team immediately began preparing for a shakedown and on-track test.

“This transition marks a significant change for our program within a brief period,” stated Program Manager Darren Law. “Switching manufacturers mid-season is a complex task due to the numerous factors involved. While it is regrettable that Elias and Andy will not continue with the current platform, we are eager to embark on this new chapter with BMW. Their collaboration has been invaluable in facilitating this transition, and their vehicles demonstrate remarkable performance. We are enthusiastic about beginning and fostering a strong relationship with them.”

The Flying Lizard BMW M4 GT3 will make its debut at Road America on the weekend of August 16 to 18 in rounds nine and 10 of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

“BMW M Motorsport is delighted to welcome Flying Lizard Motorsports to the BMW family,” said Adam McGregor, BMW NA Motorsport & Customer Racing Manager. “Well known to us as champions and fierce competitors, we look forward to seeing them line up in SRO competition this year with the BMW M4 GT3. BMW of North America’s Customer Racing program continues to go from strength to strength and it is very exciting that the Lizards will make the BMW M Sports Trophy a little tougher to win.”

On behalf of Sabo, Flying Lizard will sell the pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT3 race cars, and interested parties can contact the team directly.