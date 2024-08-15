Rette Jones Racing and Noah Gragson Ready for Penultimate Xfinity Series Race of 2024

BROOKLYN, Mich: Still riding the positive vibes of their impressive top-five finish in their recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race in late June at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Rette Jones Racing and driver Noah Gragson are glued back together for their penultimate Xfinity Series start of the season in Saturday afternoon’s Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

The team’s debut at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May generated a lot of buzz and synergy with a strong top-10 finish. Less than a month later, the hard work of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team and the leadership of champion crew chief Mark Rette led the team to their first career top-five finish on a steamy, hot afternoon in Lebanon, Tennessee.

While the heat won’t be as intense in the air on Saturday in the Irish Hills, there’s no indication that the Rette Jones Racing team won’t continue to bring the heat on the track as the duo looks to pull an upset over 125 laps in Brooklyn, Michigan.

“I’m just so thankful for this opportunity to be back with Rette Jones Racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway,” said Gragson. “Michigan has always been a fun track to race, and with the strength of our Rette Jones Racing team, I feel like we can pick up right where we left off from Nashville Superspeedway.”

Michigan’s massive track size allows a superspeedway-esque-like feeling where horsepower is crucial, and drafting is the key to success. Gragson looks to utilize practice and qualifying to set the balance on his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang.

“I think it’s going to be important to break up the groups in the Xfinity Series this weekend, much like they do in Cup,” added Gragson. “The fewer cars on the track will give the teams a better opportunity to not only work on the balance – but also give us drivers a much cleaner race track where you don’t have to worry about a lot of cars being out there and perhaps interfering with a qualifying or race run.

“We have a plan for this weekend, and I’m ready to execute it.”

Gragson, a native of Las Vegas, Nev., is poised to make his fourth Xfinity Series start at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. In his previous three efforts for JR Motorsports, he delivered the track-best second in 2019 while following it up with back-to-back third-place finishes in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

One of NASCAR’s most popular drivers can also utilize Saturday’s Xfinity Series race to get more laps under his belt to assist his double-duty weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart Haas Racing for Sunday’s FireKeeper’s Casino 400.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend, and while the cars may not drive the same, track time is still important,” added Gragson, who has one Cup start at Michigan International Speedway. “The races are going to be starting at relatively the same time, so I believe there is something that can be taken away on what to expect with how the track will change throughout the afternoon.

“If we can have a good run on Saturday, it’s going to be another confidence booster, which is never a downfall ahead of another race the next day.”

On Saturday morning, Gragson must turn one of the 33-fastest laps in qualifying to ensure the team successfully makes its second Xfinity Series start this year. Without the benefit of owner points, the team must qualify on speed to earn a starting berth in the 38-car field.

This weekend, the team isn’t worried about making the race on speed or the race period despite the threat of inclement weather.

“We were fortunate enough to have no weather hiccups at Charlotte or Nashville,” added Gragson. “This weekend, it might be a different story. We will see. Some things are out of our control in racing, and weather is certainly one of them. We should be good to make the race, though.

“Undoubtedly, we will have the speed to make the field on time. We hope Mother Nature will cooperate and that we’re fine with being in the race on Saturday.”

Rette Jones Racing crew chief and co-owner Mark Rette eagerly looks forward to another productive weekend.

“I don’t think we could have executed our two races together any better,” spoke Rette. “We were able to make significant gains from Charlotte to Nashville, and now we’re heading to Michigan eager to do more of the same.

“We’ve had some time to massage on this race car and I believe Noah will have the ingredients to get the job done. I hope Mother Nature plays well and we’re in the race. I know I have a talented guy behind the wheel, and I look forward to seeing him get down to business on Saturday afternoon.”

Racing not far from the Motor City, it only makes sense that Ford and Ford Performance have joined the organization as the team’s primary partner for Saturday afternoon’s race.

In addition to the previously planned NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Michigan International Speedway and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in August, Gragson will compete in the upcoming final ARCA Menards Series road course race of the season at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in September.

RJR will continue to field a full-time ASA STARS National Tour effort for Canadian Kyle Steckly and compete in select ARCA Menards Series races through October 2024.

Steckly recently scored his first career ASA STARS National Tour victory at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway in the Redbud 400.

Since 2018, Gragson, 26, has made 137 Xfinity starts, earned two poles, won 13 races, delivered 63 top-five and 98 top-10 finishes, and finished a career-best second in the Xfinity Series championship standings driving for JR Motorsports during the 2022 season.

The Cabo Wabo 250 (125 laps | 250 miles) is the 21st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 3:30 – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 4:10 p.m. The 38-car field is set to take the green flag on Saturday, August 17, 2024, shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the intent of building a successful racing operation built around the fundamentals of hard work and a never-give-up attitude.

Owned by racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR plans to field a full-time entry in 2024 in the ASA STARS National Tour Series while also planning to field vehicles in the ARCA Menards Series platform and NASCAR respectively.

Rette Jones Racing also offers technical and setup intel as part of its technical alliance partnership program.